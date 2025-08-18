  • home icon
“Giants really draft losers” - NFL fans react as Abdul Carter ignites beef with Jets on Twitter after getting bullied during preseason game

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 18, 2025 17:30 GMT
The New York Giants’ top linebacking prospect is adding a lot of fuel to their rivalry with the Jets. Abdul Carter took exception to a block by Jets tight end Stone Smartt in Saturday’s preseason game, which knocked the former Penn State linebacker to the ground, a play that wen viral. Carter took to social media about the play Sunday, saying:

“might be the only highlight of the Jets all season and we put BTA. weak a** chip ate that mf like bbq.”
Online, the 2024 Unanimous All-American got blasted by fans:

“Ni*** crying on the internet like a bi*** and hyped over a preseason win. Giants really draft losers. We’ll see who has the better season,” one person tweeted.
“Only thing you ate was that turf and you must’ve really enjoyed it bc you went there twice,” another Jets fan added.
“Getting this mad over a single rep in a preseason games speaks volumes about your insecurity. Pretty embarrassing actually, said another person on X.

Carter was the first defensive end selected in this year’s draft and will have a lot of expectations to help a defensive unit which ranked 24th in the NFL last season for yards allowed per game (346.8). He’s expected to make them a stronger pass rush in 2025, on a team that finished ninth in team sacks in 2024 (45).

Smartt signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 and was known for his athleticism with the potential to be a downfield threat. Before coming to the NFL, he played as a quarterback in high school and his first few years in college at Northern Arizona, Riverside City and Old Dominion, transitioning to wide receiver in 2021. He was a backup tight end with the Chargers who signed with the Jets in March.

Saturday’s game ended in a 31-12 victory for the Giants over the Jets.

Carter is living up to the hype

While Carter had a couple of times where he struggled to get pressure Saturday, his reviews thus far have been relatively positive, particularly against the Buffalo Bills, playing six snaps on that occasion and rushing the quarterback in half of those occasions.

By all accounts, he’s more than lived up to the hype surrounding him since the draft, generating plenty of excitement among Giant fans and garnering plenty of positive reviews from his coaches. He’s expected to be a key piece of a unit that boasts Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was on the PFWA All-rookie team in 2022, the last season the Giants made the playoffs.

Carter will aim to collect his first sack as a professional when the Giants wrap up the preseason on August 21 against the New England Patriots.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
