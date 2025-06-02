After signing with the New York Giants this offseason, Russell Wilson has shifted his focus on bringing something new for his fans with 3BRAND, his own athleisure brand. The quarterback recently hinted at a possible partnership with Nike.

On his Instagram story on Monday, Wilson posted a picture of a piece of cloth with the logo of 3BRAND and Nike printed on it. While it's not clear what type of clothing Wilson plans on launching in collaboration with Nike, the possible upcoming collection could be a game changer.

Giants star Russell Wilson teases new project with Nike for QB's 3Brand (image credit: instagram/dangerusswilson)

Wilson launched 3BRAND in June 2021, when he played for the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson was interviewed by The Real, and he said he was inspired by Michael Jordan to launch it.

Wilson revealed that it was Jordan's success with Nike that pushed him to create 3BRAND, so that his fans could experience his sense of fashion.

“As a young kid, I used to dream about playing in the pros," Wilson said in June 2021. "I would do the Michael Jordan crossover move wearing his shoes. The biggest reason I wanted to create 3BRAND was for my fans to have my gear and for them to be able to experience everything I’ve dreamed about."

Russell Wilson opened up about 'obligation' to support and mentor 'Black quarterbacks'

The upcoming 2025 NFL season would be Russell Wilson's 14th in the NFL. While he has established his legacy, the Giants quarterback has been motivated to include something else in it. During Thursday's appearance on the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast, Wilson talked about wanting to mentor Black quarterbacks.

Wilson explained how he wanted to return the favor given to him by his mentors which helped him succeed in the league.

"I think it's my obligation, though, to be a mentor." Wilson said. "Not just to all quarterbacks, but especially the Black quarterbacks that are trying to make it. Whatever I can do to inspire guys, to give guys belief, to give whatever questions, life questions, business questions, football questions, or whatever it is."

Apart from talking about his NFL career in the podcast, Wilson also reflected on his pre-marriage life. He shared how his wife Ciara entered his life after a major spiritual intervention.

