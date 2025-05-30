9 years after getting married, Giants QB Russell Wilson reveals how church sermon led him to wife Ciara

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara tied the knot in 2016. The New York Giants QB revealed the divine intervention that led him to meet Ciara on an episode of the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast with basketball legend Carmelo Anthony. The veteran QB opened up about how a church sermon led him to the love of his life.

Ad

According to Wilson, he had intentions of staying single for a decade—until fate had other plans.

“I had a whole plan, I’m going to be single for like 10 years,” Wilson said. “Three days later, I met C.” [01:00:30]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I remember three days before I met C, I remember being at church with Pastor Judah [Smith] and I was talking to him and he said something in a sermon. He said non-negotiables...I said, I'm going to write my five non-negotiables down," the Giants QB added.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One of Russell's non-negotiables was he wanted a woman with her own identity instead of just being the NFL star's wife. He said:

"I think the other thing was I wanted a woman who was independent, didn't have to be Ciara but had the right identity, wanted to volunteer, wanted to be a doctor, wanted to be whatever it is, but at the end of the day had their own identity. Didn't want to just be Russell's wife, but just had their own identity of what they wanted to be and create and do in life."

Ad

Ad

Just days later, Ciara walked into his life. The couple married in 2016 and share three kids.

Also read: Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, reveals how QB helped her find secret to joy after feeling "so overwhelmed"

Russell Wilson attend Knicks's playoff game with Ciara

Wilson is soaking up the Big Apple energy in the NFL offseason in style with wife Ciara by his side. The newly signed Giants quarterback was courtside at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals clash against the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

Ciara posted photos from their night out, including a snap with rapper Jelly Roll and a clip of her hyping it up with Knicks cheerleaders.

“All the Good Vibes 🤟🏽🫶🏽,” Ciara captioned the carousel.

Ad

Russell Wilson's wife turned heads by rocking a head-to-toe denim outfit paired with mustard yellow boots. Wilson, on the other hand, kept it cool and casual.

Also read: "I came to finish my career here": When Russell Wilson revealed his massive plans after signing in Denver

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.