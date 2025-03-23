Giants urged to trade for best quarterback since Eli Manning in blockbuster move, by insider

The New York Giants might have a chance to land their best quarterback since Eli Manning. However, it would take a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers to make it happen.

Ad

San Francisco wants to keep Brock Purdy, but his reported contract demand — nearly $60 million per season — has put the team in a tough spot. It would make him the second-highest-paid QB in the NFL behind Dak Prescott. The 49ers can either pay up or pivot toward a rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Giants need a QB but hold the third overall pick, considered not high enough to secure either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the top QB prospects. That leaves them with three options: lure Aaron Rodgers from the Jets, draft the third-best QB prospect, Jaxson Dart (a risky move) or call the 49ers and trade for Purdy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The potential deal will be New York sending the No. 3 pick to the 49ers in exchange for Purdy and the 11th pick. If San Francisco accepts, it could embrace a full rebuild, start Mac Jones in 2025, draft a blue-chip defender (Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter) and grab a QB next year.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The questions are if the Giants are desperate enough to pay Purdy what he wants and if they are still haunted by the Daniel Jones contract disaster and hesitant to invest big money in a non-elite QB?

Ad

With both teams at a crossroads, this trade could reshape the NFC, but only if New York believes Purdy is worth the price.

Giants sign Jameis Winston, but Shedeur Sanders could be next in line

The New York Giants have a quarterback, but is he their long-term answer?

On Friday, the team signed Jameis Winston to a two-year $8 million deal. Winston, the 2015 first-overall pick, has bounced around the league since his rocky stint with Tampa Bay. After the Buccaneers replaced him with Tom Brady in 2020, he became a journeyman backup.

Ad

However, the Giants may not be done. FOX Sports analyst Chase Daniel hinted at what’s next.

"Shedeur Sanders & Jameis Winston on the Giants will be something," Daniel tweeted on Saturday.

New York holds the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, putting the team in play for Shedeur Sanders. If it lands him, Winston could serve as a veteran bridge QB — a mentor with starting experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.