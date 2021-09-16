Giants vs Washington injury report and starting lineup - September 16, 2021 | NFL Week 2

An NFC East battle is on the cards to open Week 2, as the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team face each other hoping to avoid a dreadful 0-2 start to their seasons.

Both teams lost the first game of the season. The Giants were beaten by the Denver Broncos in a game where their offense was highly ineffective, while Washington suffered a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game where they lost their starting quarterback to a hip injury.

The number of teams that qualify for the playoffs when they start the season 0-2 is really low, and a loss on Thursday would really hurt any of those teams. Both New York and Washington suffered important injuries over Week 1, so let's check out who's going to play and who's going to be inactive for both these teams.

New York Giants at Washington Football Team injury report

New York Giants

The Giants have confirmed that three players will be out of the game against Washington on Thursday.

TE Evan Engram (calf) and G Shane Lemieux (knee) have not practiced since Monday and Joe Judge confirmed that both starting players will not feature against Washington.

LB Cam Brown (knee) is also a confirmed absence following three days without practice.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is questionable to play and will be a game-time decision. He had limited practice over the last three days.

Denver Broncos v New York Giants

Washington Football Team

Washington has only two injured players, but they are huge offensive pieces.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) is headed to injured reserve following a hip injury earlier in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He'll be out for a minimum of three weeks, but the prognosis for his comeback is at least six.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Timeline update: WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is being placed on injured reserve today, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with the hip injury he suffered Sunday, per source.



Taylor Heinicke time. Timeline update: WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is being placed on injured reserve today, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with the hip injury he suffered Sunday, per source.



Taylor Heinicke time.

RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) had limited practice on Monday, but he was a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday and is good to go on Thursday.

New York Giants at Washington Football Team starting lineups

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton | TE - Kyle Rudolph | OL - Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredenson, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Daniel Jones:



2019: led NFL in fumbles



2020: led NFL in fumbles



Sunday: became 2nd player ever to lose 30th career fumble by career game 28*



*since fumbles were tracked 1994 Daniel Jones:



2019: led NFL in fumbles



2020: led NFL in fumbles



Sunday: became 2nd player ever to lose 30th career fumble by career game 28*



*since fumbles were tracked 1994 https://t.co/R8GP8nTv9K

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Oshane Ximines, Tae Crowder, Blake Martinez, Lorenzo Carter | CB - Adoree Jackson, James Bradberry | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Washington Football Team

Also Read

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Adam Humphries | TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno, Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Samuel Cosmi

DL - Chase Young, Da'Ron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb | CB - William Jackson, Kendall Fuller | S - Landon Collins, Bobby McCain | K - Dustin Hopkins | P - Tress Way

Edited by Arnav Kholkar