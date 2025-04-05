Giants WR Darius Slayton claps back at Shedeur Sanders critics

Giants WR Darius Slayton defended Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders amid criticism of his "ball tap" habit during throws. As Sanders faces scrutiny ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Slayton dismissed the concerns, emphasizing Sanders' ability to perform despite the habit.

“😂😂 I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine,” Slayton posted on X. “Same guys that fall for a 2-man dagger concept on 3rd & long wanna talk ball pats? What a joke 😂.”

The jab comes as the Giants ramp up their QB hunt, with GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both spotted at Colorado’s pro day. Holding the No. 3 pick, and with Russell Wilson plus Jameis Winston on short-term deals, the New York franchise may be considering Sanders as their future solution..

Does Geno Smith's trade affect Shedeur Sanders NFL future?

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL future may have gotten a little murkier—and it’s all thanks to Geno Smith. The Las Vegas Raiders, long rumored to be a destination for the Colorado star, shook things up by trading for Smith and reuniting him with Pete Carroll.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders don’t feel pressured to draft a quarterback at No. 6. This could be bad news for Sanders, who had his eye on Las Vegas because of the Tom Brady connection and the big-market appeal. Sanders, once a surefire top-three pick, has seen his stock decline recently, as Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter rise as strong contenders.

"The entire Geno Smith situation is really unique. He goes to the Raiders now, back with Pete Carroll. But essentially gets the same dollar figure (that Seattle offered him, $40 million in the first year). It’s not a contract that in any way precludes you from drafting a quarterback. It does, however, give the Raiders optionality because they don’t feel the pressure to take a quarterback,” Pelissero said.

With only a handful of QB-needy teams in the first round, Shedeur Sanders might experience an unexpected slide on draft day.

