Gigi Hadid draws attention to Taylor Swift's "lucky sweater" as Travis Kelce and his girlfriend take center stage

Taylor Swift's gameday fits are fashion statements in itself. Fans are looking forward to their favorite singer's outfit, often even selling out what Swift chose to wear.

For the Kansas City Chiefs AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens, Swift chose to keep it simple, showing up in a red sweater and a black coat.

However, Gigi Hadid (who is also Taylor Swift's friend), ended up bringing some notice to Swift's 'lucky sweater'. As shared by a few outlets, Swift's sweater was from Guest In Residence, a brand by Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid shares Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's photo on her IG story

"It's looking like a lucky sweater!! T in her [Guest in Residence] last night," Gigi wrote. "Congrats TK & Chiefs nation!!".

As Gigi mentioned, the red sweater Swift wore is of Gigi's brand.

Called 'Cozy Crew in Cherry Red,' the top is worth $695. It's Gigi Hadid's brand promoting their minimalist designs in 100% cashmere.

Other items Swift was wearing included Larroudé boots ($500), WWAKE earrings ($1,933), Mejuri's Heirloom ring ($598) and a Custom Diamond Tennis Bracelet probably worth over $5000.

Hadid, along with Swift's other friends, has always been supportive of the singer's relationship with Travis Kelce. The two are often seen hanging out together in NYC, sometimes with other celebs like Selena Gomez and Blake Lively in tow.

Did Gigi Hadid disapprove of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship?

Last year, Taylor Swift made headlines as she began attending Chiefs games to support Kelce.

However, a few reports hinted that Gigi Hadid wasn't exactly thrilled by her friend's new relationship. One source read:

"One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]."

Gigi, on her end, was quick to dismiss the rumors in an Instagram comment:

"Didn't the press try this last week with Selena [Gomez]? Let it be.. We are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

Selena Gomez, who has also been Swift's friend for years, was also reported to have some issues with Swift and Kelce.

“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis [Kelce] is something that is very unlike her.

"Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this, she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”

While Gomez hasn't herself commented like Gigi, she has been seen hanging out with Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.