Gigi Hadid rubbishes viral report of her disapproval of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship 

Considering Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been all over the news and social media over the last three months, many celebrities have been asked for their take on the power couple.

Everyone from Morgan Freeman to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid were asked for their two cents on the pair.

While several celebs commented on the duo, one quote that was attributed to "an insider close to Gigi Hadid" went viral this week. It read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]."

However, Hadid moved quickly to rubbish the report. She said in a post on Instagram:

"Didn't the press try this last week with Selena [Gomez]? Let it be.. We are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

Gigi Hadid debunks viral rumor of her take on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Earlier this month, a similar report was attributed to "an insider close to Selena Gomez", which read:

“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis [Kelce] is something that is very unlike her. Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this, she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”

Gomez herself has not commented on the report just yet. Interestingly, she was spotted with Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner in New York in early October.

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce met Taylor Swift's dad in Argentina last weekend

With the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week, Kelce had a bit of time to himself.

The star tight end flew to Argentina over the weekend for the first leg of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's first leg of her 'Eras Tour'.

Footage of the power couple went viral after they were spotted kissing at the concert.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Kelce also met Swift's dad in Buenos Aires at the show.

Expand Tweet

Swift's father was pictured recording footage after his daughter altered the lyrics of her hit song 'Karma', singing:

"Karma takes all my friends to the summit, Karma is a guy on the Chiefs, Coming straight home to me!"

Kelce, who was caught off-guard by her gesture, was pictured blushing.

The Chiefs star was later spotted flying back to Kansas City after an eventful weekend in Argentina.

Also read: Taylor Swift's dad Scott labelled 'sellout' by NFL fans after choosing Travis Kelce's Chiefs over favored home team

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Who do Travis Kelce's Chiefs face next?

After some much-needed rest during the bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs will next be in action on Monday Night Football.

The Super Bowl champions will take on the Philadelphia Eagles to close the Week 11 round of games. It will mark the first time the two teams face off since Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce lifted the Lombardi Trophy in February this year.