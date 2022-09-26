Gisele Bundchen's advice for long-lasting marriage now more pertinent than ever as rumors of fallout with Tom Brady dominates headlines

The 2022-23 NFL season has taken off with electrifying performances and some Gisele Bundchen-Tom Brady drama. Reports have spoken about a possible divorce between the two, fueled by Brady's decision to unretire. However, most fans are waiting for a direct update from the couple.

Despite multiple rumors, Brady and Bundchen have been married for more than a decade. Raising three children together, the couple has been the standard for many fans and followers. Despite having spoken about certain challenges they face, Bundchen has never strayed away from giving some straightforward advice.

In a previous video with Vogue, Gisele Bundchen discussed Brady’s proposal along with some tips about a healthy marriage. Bundchen had some simple advice:

"Keep it open, and loving communication."

Brady even made a small appearance in the backyard with their daughter Vivian. They discussed their vacation before Bundchen moved away to answer some questions of her own.

How did Tom Brady propose to Gisele Bundchen?

As per Bundchen, Brady's proposal was the most romantic thing he has ever done for her. Not only did he make it special, but he also had the supermodel worrying about his injury and recovery back then.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

"When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation. When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere."

"He went down on his knees to propose, and I'm like 'Get Up!' 'cause he just had surgery and had three staph infections."

Their first date, however, was a blind date set up by some friends. Bundchen was immediately taken by the NFL star's kind eyes. It was meant to be her last blind date, and it stayed that way as she ended up marrying Brady.

Current reports state that the couple is not living together. Brady, on his end, hopes to reconcile and save his marriage.

Of course, only a proper statement from either Gisele Bundchen or Brady can confirm or deny the rumors.

Through it all, the veteran quarterback continues his 23rd season in the NFL in Week 3 as he goes toe-to-toe with a longtime rival in reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. The Bucs and Packers square off at Raymond James Stadium in a Sunday matchup.

