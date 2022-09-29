Gisele Bundchen to focus on her career while rough patch with Tom Brady continues: Report

Before the 2022 season began, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were reported to be facing some serious relationship issues. The couple has been living separately, and have often come together to meet their children. Bundchen, who has been working as a model since the 90s, is apparently looking forward to focusing on her work.

Brady and Gisele met in 2006, hitting it off shortly after their blind date. Married for over 10 years, they have often spoken candidly about their relationship. Despite various problems, the couple has come out stronger than ever.

According to Page Six, Bundchen is clearly looking to work more. She has worked with brands like V Magazine, British Vogue, Elle and Perfect over the past few months. Hopefully, there will be more by the end of the year.

Page Six's sources mention fashion photographer David Sims, who works with the French magazine M Le magazine du Monde. Bundchen has reportedly shot with the photographer and might feature with the magazine, which releases during Paris Fashion Week.

Gisele Bundchen could also feature on the cover of V again in November. Furthermore, Bundchen is so busy, she turned down 'a huge campaign' from a major brand.

“She is a powerhouse. These girls — the supers — are still so celebrated.”

While some might perceive this as a comeback for the 42-year-old, Bundchen never really retired.

Is the Gisele Bundchen-Tom Brady affecting their work?

Brady's marriage might not just be affecting Bundchen's work. Reports hint at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being affected by Brady's marital problems and unhappy with all the rumors surrounding the couple.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

"Some of the players are irritated that all the talk’s on Tom and his messed-up love life... Others find it damn funny that he’s this supposed Greatest of All Time player, but now is groveling to his wife for one last chance to prove himself".

Apparently, some teammates also have nicknames for the star QB.

Currently, Gisele Bundchen, Brady, and their children have flown back to Miami. Due to hurricane warnings in Tampa, even the Bucs will be practicing at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

If the warnings continue to persist, the Bucs will continue to play elsewhere until Week 4 ends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far