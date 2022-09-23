Tom Brady's teammates 'irritated' by QB's rumored love-life problems with wife Gisele Bundchen: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's rumored marital problems might be affecting his NFL season. Reports have stated that Brady's decision to play another season has caused a rift between the two, which may have affected his performance on the field. However, Brady and Bundchen aren't the only two caught in the conflict.

According to a recent report by RadarOnline.com, Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates aren't happy about all the drama. Though no one has publicly made a statement, the situation seems to be affecting the couple and many around them.

"Some of the players are irritated that all the talk’s on Tom and his messed-up love life... Others find it damn funny that he’s this supposed Greatest of All Time player, but now is groveling to his wife for one last chance to prove himself. There are some pretty cruel nicknames and jokes doing the rounds.”

Married since 2009, Bundchen and Brady's personal lives are often in the headlines. This also includes previous divorce rumors and issues surrounding Brady's retirement. Bundchen is reportedly displeased with Brady's decision and wants the Buccaneers star to focus on their family.

Considering all the rumors and reports, Tom Brady and Bundchen's marriage might be in real trouble this time. Brady is hopeful of a reconciliation, working to get back together with Bundchen and smoothen things out.

The Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen storyline

Since before the 2022 season began, rumors about a possible divorce have been a focus. Various sources have chimed in with news of their own, while fans try to gage the severity of the situation.

The couple were last together in the Hamptons, where they celebrated their son Jack's 15th birthday. Rumors suggest that Tom Brady flew in alone to meet his ex Bridget Moynahan. Others stated that Bundchen was with the family, even though they did not share any photos together.

Considering all their problems, the Buccaneers and Brady are hoping Bundchen shows up for their game against the Green Bay Packers. The 42-year-old supermodel was once a constant presence at home games, and it would be great to have the family together again.

