"Daddy’s number one cheerleader!" - Gisele Bundchen issues a touching message for Tom Brady as part of Father's Day post

Tom Brady's longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, delivered a touching message to her husband on Father's Day. Today, millions of people and children are spending time with their fathers, thanking them for everything they do for their families.

For Bundchen, she posted a beautiful message to her husband via her Instagram account which read:

"Daddy’s number one cheerleader! We love you so much!!! Happy father’s Day! ❤️ A torcedora número 1 do papai! Nós te amamos muito!! Feliz dia dos pais!"

In the post, the 44-year-old can be seen receiving a kiss from his young daughter, Vivian. Brady has always stated how much family means to him. With time on his NFL career thought to be over last season, many thought that it was to spend time with his family.

As we know, that lasted roughly 40 days. Nonetheless, family still holds the number one spot in Brady's heart. His children regularly feature on his social media channels, from playing basketball, to the QB simply playing around with them.

Father figures play a crucial role in families and it is driven home even more on this day as millions across the United States celebrate their fathers and all the value that they add to society.

Brady back for yet another season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

When the 44-year-old announced at the end of last season that he was retiring, many thought that was it. The lure-and-pull of "Father Time" looked as if it had caught up with the quarterback.

After more than two decades of putting everything into his career, family was seen as second behind football. With retirement, that was thought to be a driving factor for Brady, to spend more time with his wife, kids, and the rest of his family. He was free to do whatever he wanted to.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Of course, we know that his retirement lasted roughly 40 days as he announced that he was returning for a 23rd NFL season. Once again, family takes a back seat for the seven-time Super Bowl champ as he looks to take the Buccaneers back to the promised land for the second time in three seasons.

Just how long can the 44-year-old keep on playing? Many feel that it is not up to him, but rather to his supportive family. Others argue that family and football are not regarded separately by the Brady's, but rather as one composition that defines their lifestyle.

