Gisele Bundchen opens up on moving to $9,100,000 Miami home after divorcing Tom Brady  

The past year has been tough for both Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, after the power couple filed for divorce in March 2023. While the two have gone their separate ways, the Brazilian supermodel officially started moving on a while ago, choosing to move to Miami for a fresh start.

Per multiple reports, she purchased a property for $9.1 million that sprawls 7.5 acres in Southwest Ranches, Florida. In a recent tell-all interview with People Magazine, Gisele Bundchen opened up on what life in Miami is like for her and her family.

Gisele Bundchen at Super Bowl LV before the Tom Brady divorce

The supermodel told People:

"I love the sunshine. Wherever the sun is, I feel like the happiest always."

Gisele added that she's enjoying life in Florida, taking a dip in the ocean and running on sand.

"Just being in nature just gives you energy. It just makes you feel good," she added.

Gisele Bundchen's 7.5-acre Miami home features a space for daughter Vivian's horseriding hobby

Tom Brady's ex-wife's sprawling Miami home will come as a boon for their daughter, Vivian, who's now 10 years old.

Tom Brady earlier shared pictures of his daughter Vivian on horseback

Gisele added that she also purchased a horse farm so that their daughter could ride her horse, Item, in private.

"She's already trying to get other horses, Gisele Bundchen told People Magazine.

The Brazilian supermodel also talked about how her kids are getting used to changes in their lives, and getting used to school life.

She added that they like it at the moment, but it's "just all new."

"But they're really liking it and they're getting into their things," she said.

Does Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's son Benjamin play football?

On his Let's Go! podcast earlier this month, Brady admitted that his son Benjamin does not want to grow up to play quarterback like his father.

Instead, he wants to play tight end, like a certain Rob Gronkowski.

"He wants to be a tight end like Gronk, and he's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents," Brady said.

For his part, Gronk had some words of advice for Benjamin, telling him to be fearless and put his body on the line, should he choose a career as a tight end.