Gisele Bundchen pens emotional note for stepson Jack's 16th birthday despite high-profile divorce from Tom Brady - "I will always be here"

Although Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have separated, their love for their children has stayed the same. Recently, the former wife of the iconic quarterback wished her stepson a happy sixteenth birthday.

When the Brazilian supermodel and the former Patriots stars started dating, they received unexpected news. Both came to know that Tom Brady's former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child.

Instead of running away from the situation, the three individuals came together to welcome Brady's first son, John 'Jack' Edward Thomas Brady.

To celebrate his sweet sixteen, Gisele Bundchen uploaded a heartfelt post. She expressed how grateful she was for her "bonus child." Gisele wrote:

"Happy birthday Jack!"

"I can't believe that you are turning 16! I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️"

Tom Brady also wished his son a happy birthday by uploading a series of pictures. The caption of the post was:

"16 years of joy with the the ( sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc 🥰❤️) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for. You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life."

"Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit 😬😂….hahahaha ….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road 😁😂😁😂😁😂❤️❤️❤️"

Jack influenced Gisele Bundchen to start her own family

When Jack was born, Brady and Gisele Bundchen were still dating each other. The former QB co-parented his son with his ex-girlfriend. After tying the knot, the former Victoria's Secret angel decided that she would wait ten years to have children of her own.

However, little Jack invoked the feelings of motherhood, which inspired her to plan her family. Thus, even after divorcing her husband, Bundchen always made time for her children.

