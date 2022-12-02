Why did Gisele Bundchen call Jack her “bonus child”? Revisiting Tom Brady’s ex-wife’s relationship with her stepson

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, although divorced, still form one of the NFL's most popular love stories. The couple met in 2006, growing together with their family. What no one expected, however, was Brady having a kid with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The John Wick actress announced the pregnancy shortly after Bundchen and Brady started dating. Naturally, it was a difficult call for Bundchen to make.

However, the Brazilian supermodel has been a dedicated co-parent to John Edward Thomas Moynahan, commonly known as Jack. Over the years, Gisele Bundchen has maintained a close relationship with Jack, often sharing family moments with him and her two other children, Vivan and Benjamin.

In an earlier interview, Bundchen referred to Jack as a "bonus child." After all, she was not expecting to raise a child with Brady so early in their relationship. Bundchen has remained grateful for Jack, who is a big part of their blended family.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone — there’s no manual to prepare you for that. But I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child.”

Did Bridget Moynahan's pregnancy almost break up Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady' relationship?

In a 2009 interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bundchen delved into the depths of her bond with Jack and what she thought when he was born. Because, despite her approval, she did have her doubts.

Bundchen described the pregnancy as a surprise, which broke her and Tom Brady's romantic fantasy and worked as a wake-up call for the couple.

“We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing."

She continued:

“You question at times — ‘Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out'. But when people break up, it’s for a reason. I think it was a blessing, because otherwise I don’t think I would have known what he was made of, and he wouldn’t have known what I was made of."

While the family has spoken about their situation, Moynahan mostly leads a private life.

When Brady and Bundchen's divorce rumors were in full swing, Moynahan caught attention by sharing a slightly cryptic quote.

“Not everything is meant to be mended," it read. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime."

That being said, both Bundchen and Brady continue to prioritize their children and spend time with them throughout their busy schedule.

