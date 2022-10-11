"Should I stay here?" - When Gisele Bundchen questioned seeing Tom Brady following reports of Bridget Moynahan's pregnancy

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have faced a fair share of problems throughout the course of their relationship. This includes multiple divorce rumors, which have been around since 2015. However, their relationship almost came to an end weeks after it began in 2006.

Though Brady and Bundchen have two kids of their own, they also raise the former's eldest son Jack together. The 15-year-old was born to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who announced her pregnancy shortly after Bundchen began dating Brady. The star QB had already broken up with the actress by then.

While a kid would start a new journey for Brady, it was also a trying time for his new relationship with Bundchen. Though people expected a break-up later on, the supermodel decided to stay with him.

Since then, Gisele Bundchen has helped raise Jack, considering him as her own. Though it did create some controversy among fans, Bundchen was clear in her views. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Bundchen addressed her concerns and why she decided to stick with Brady.

“You question at times — ‘Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out'. But when people break up, it’s for a reason.”

As per Gisele Bundchen, it was a big surprise for her and Brady. It started out as a romantic fantasy, only to get a wake-up call that seemed unreal. When they got the news, they had been dating for only two-and-a-half months.

"It was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing.”

Jack has often featured on Bundchen's Instagram, always a part of any big event.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady continue to make time for their children

Despite current divorce rumors, Brady and Bundchen have continued to focus on their children. Both have been seen with their kids in public, albeit separately.

In fact, Brady recently spent time with the 15-year-old Jack. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers impressed with their 21-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady put an end to a perfect day by fishing with his son.

"Great win and a perfect night"

Gisele Bundchen, who was in New York for some time, was spotted shopping with their youngest daughter Vivian. The two casually walked around NYC, even leaving shops with shopping bags in their hands.

The couple were also in the Hamptons for Jack's 15th birthday. While some rumors stated that Brady traveled alone, others contradicted by saying that Bundhcen also met Jack with the family.

The family may not have posted any photos together, but they reportedly did spend the occasion together.

Both Brady and Bundchen wished Jack on Instagram, celebrating yet another milestone for their eldest.

