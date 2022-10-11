“Perfect night” – Tom Brady takes son fishing amidst reports of divorce with Gisele Bundchen casting gloom 

Tom Brady has been making headlines lately and it's not all about his performance as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As divorce speculation about his marriage to Gisele Bundchen continues, Brady seems to be taking it all in stride and enjoying time with his children. This comes amidst reports that both he and Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 to take control of the NFC South. Afterward, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback enjoyed a little fishing. Brady posted a photo of himself and his oldest son, 15-year-old Jack, fishing to his Instagram stories. He captioned the photo by saying it was a great win and then the perfect night alongside the heart and fish emojis.

"Great win and a perfect night"

The quarterback and his oldest son Jack fishing. (via @TomBrady in IG)

Brady's son Jack is nearly as tall as his dad and carries a resemblance to the 45-year-old quarterback. He recently stated that his son has started playing high school football. Of course, he plays quarterback, as well as safety.

People @people Tom Brady Says He 'Never Imagined' Son Would Play Football: 'Great Highlights of My Life' people.com/parents/tom-br… Tom Brady Says He 'Never Imagined' Son Would Play Football: 'Great Highlights of My Life' people.com/parents/tom-br…

Did the referees make a mistake on Brady's roughing the passer call?

In the fourth quarter of the Week 5 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, the referees called a controversial penalty for roughing the passer. According to the officiating crew, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's attempt to sack the quarterback by wrapping his arms around him and spinning him to the ground was too rough.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSOverreactionMonday That roughing the passer call on Tom Brady CAN'T happen That roughing the passer call on Tom Brady CAN'T happen#PMSOverreactionMonday https://t.co/sw9tMi9myS

Instead of the Falcons getting the ball back for an attempt to drive down the field, the Bucs were able to get into victory formation and run the clock down. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was visibly upset with the call.

NFL quarterbacks have been hit harder than the Buccaneers quarterback was in that moment and still have not received a penalty. Was it the fact that it was a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has played in the NFL for 23 seasons? Was there another reason for the call?

The NFL has been adamant that they want to protect quarterbacks, especially since last week's hit on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Calling penalties against the defense, even if they aren't necessarily 'rough' calls, may just be the league's newest initiative to protect players.

Poll : 0 votes