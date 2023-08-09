Gisele Bundchen reflects on whether moving to Boston for Tom Brady and family was worth it - ‘I moved to another city’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were the NFL's power couple for years.

Together since 2006, Brady and Bundchen called it quits last October. Their rumors and speculations of divorce continued well into the NFL season.

However, the former couple took to social media to confirm their separation. Irrespective of their differences, they will be maintaining a relationship due to their children.

That being said, their relationship began with Bundchen moving to another city to be with her children and husband. While speaking to Vogue Brazil in a recent feature interview, Bundchen delved into the depths of being a mother and making that decision. Of course, she also discussed her career and recent divorce.

"I moved to another city, slowed down my work pace and started a life," said Gisele. "Worth it. I was able to experience motherhood fully and take care of my family."

Gisele Bundchen also spoke on her family responsibilities, and was grateful for learning and experiences.

"I always felt very responsible and was demanding with myself," Gisele added. "I worked a lot since I was 14 years old. I wouldn't do anything different and I'm grateful for everything I've experienced and learned."

Gisele Bundchen spoke about the aftermath of her breakup with Tom Brady

When one ends a marriage of 13 years, the results can be life-altering. Especially if you are Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady.

Naturally, there was a lot in effect when the Brazilian supermodel moved out and put an end to her relationship with the NFL icon. While speaking to Vogue Brazil, Bundchen highlighted the the issues behind the same, and how she focused on her children during the time.

“Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way," said Gisele."I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

That being said, Gisele Bundchen has begun prioritizing her career over the past few months. Of course, that includes spending time with her children and loved ones.

Furthermore, there were multiple rumors surrounding their decision. Their statement, however, asked everyone for privacy:

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Though there have been dating rumors surrounding the two, there is no confirmation about the same.