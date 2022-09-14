Gisele Bundchen reportedly threw a big birthday party in Italy for Tom Brady before rumored spat as season approached

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen - and the drama surrounding their marriage - have become the hottest off-field topic in the NFL currently.

Gisele was (and still is) reportedly unhappy with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd pro season. She, according to reports, left the country ahead of the Buccaneers' season-opener against the Cowboys. However, things were looking good for the couple just a few months ago.

As per an insider who spoke to People, the two had a "happy summer together" prior to the NFL season. Bündchen even threw a big birthday party in Italy for Brady which was attended by the entire family.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen take a break from strict diet, spotted enjoying ice cream in Italy dlvr.it/ST7Fcc Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen take a break from strict diet, spotted enjoying ice cream in Italy dlvr.it/ST7Fcc

People's source detailed how Gisele's mood greatly shifted this past winter when Brady reneged on his retirement announcement in March:

"There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

That same People source detailed a Buccaneers locker-room that is seemingly being pulled apart by the Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen melodrama:

"It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around. Everyone here knows that there's tension, but we don't know how serious it is. So we're just not talking to him about Gisele. It's not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him."

Why Gisele is angry at Tom Brady for returning to the NFL

Make no mistake, Gisele isn't someone who has ridden her husband's coattails to fame and fortune. Quite the opposite. Bündchen has a $400 million net worth, more than Brady's $250 million reported net worth.

Of course, Tom Brady is about to become a $375 play-by-play commentator for Fox. But the broader point is that Gisele is a conqueror worthy of respect for making it on her own.

As People's source shared, Gisele is angry at her husband for not supporting her pursuits in the same way as she has supported him:

"Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him. There is a point Gisele believes that enough is enough. She has been working all along. She's in NYC right now working, and the kids are enrolled in school in Florida."

The marital issues between Gisele and Tom Brady seem to point to this being TB12's final NFL season before he reduces his workload to his play-by-play gigs for Fox.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat