Gisele Bündchen humiliated Donald Trump with this one word reply when asked by fan whether she and Tom Brady support the former US President

Religion, politics, and Tom Brady’s role in deflategate. There are some things people try not to discuss at the dinner table. On social media, those rules don’t apply quite as much. Gisele Bündchen’s recent Instagram activity married the world of politics and Tom Brady, and the outcome was a simple “No.”

One user asked the supermodel whether she and her husband Brady supported the former president, and her response left no doubt. Bündchen only replied “NO!” to the question. Previously, Brady came under scrutiny when a 2015 photograph showed a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker room. The former New England Patriots quarterback addressed rumors of his friendship to the polarizing former U.S. president by commenting that he hadn’t talked to Donald Trump in “a lot of years.”

As for the MAGA hat that appeared in his locker, the future hall of famer explained the backstory:

“He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times. So now that he’s running for president, he sent me a hat, and he gave it to [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker.”

Although politics and sports usually do not mix, in the current era of social media and 24/7 media coverage, the two often find themselves in the same headlines.

Tom Brady’s absence from training camp sparks wild conspiracy rumors

As the elder statesman and still popular face of the NFL, Tom Brady disappearing for any amount of time is sure to cause a stir. The world is just too small for Mr. Brady to disappear. So when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback took a multi-week leave of absence, the theories sprung forth.

The most popular one so far has Brady leaving training camp to tape his appearance on the singing competition show The Masked Singer. Others include him taking time off to have plastic surgery done on his 45-year-old face. That particular story conveniently and humorously lines up with Brady’s cameo appearance on Netflix’s Living with Yourself. It stars the inscrutable Paul Rudd where the plot of the show revolves around cloning humans, and one particular episode featured Brady walking out of the cloning facility. Implying that the secret to his longevity is a clone of himself.

Buccaneers Nation @BucsNationCP "We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of sh*t going on."



🗣 Tom Brady had this to say on recent leave from team for personal reasons



"We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of sh*t going on."🗣 Tom Brady had this to say on recent leave from team for personal reasonshttps://t.co/2qTrwZOrup

Although Brady himself commented, “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on,” fans cannot help but speculate on why the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had to step back from the game that he loves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers