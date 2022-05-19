"You’re not going to do that, because you’re going to die" - Gisele Bündchen reveals Tom Brady was opposed to home birth

Tom Brady did not understand the concept of home birth and was against his wife Gisele Bündchen having one with the birth of their first son Benjamin Rein Brady.

Bündchen told Vogue the process of getting the Buccaneers quarterback on board with her decision and the idea that home birth is a safe method of birth:

“I remember, in the beginning, he wasn’t into the idea of home birth. He was like, ‘You’re not going to do that, because you’re going to die.' I made it clear that this is my body and I’m going to decide how I give birth. The 18 hours of labour with Benjamin Rein was the most beautiful experience of my life."

theScore @theScore



( : @TomBrady) Tom Brady posted a video of himself getting buckets on his own son. 🤣 Tom Brady posted a video of himself getting buckets on his own son. 🤣(🎥: @TomBrady) https://t.co/sR7MHovsDE

Tom Brady has moved his family and career to Florida

To make their marriage work, Gisele focuses on raising her children as Brady collects generational wealth through his professional football pursuits and (eventually) a second career in broadcasting.

Bündchen told Vogue that it takes two to tango, and making it all work with the No. 12 is something that has required effort:

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids. His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”

E! News @enews Why Gisele Bündchen Is "Grateful" Husband Tom Brady Lets Her "Take the Reins" in Their Family eonli.ne/3NqPy0O Why Gisele Bündchen Is "Grateful" Husband Tom Brady Lets Her "Take the Reins" in Their Family eonli.ne/3NqPy0O

As for the kids, they've been kept in the public schools of Tampa Bay, perhaps influencing Brady's decision to return to the Buccaneers.

Talking about the idea of her children moving and adapting to a new town, Bündchen said:

“When my husband decided he was going to play another year, I didn’t want to put them in a school, because it takes a lot to adapt to a new town. They left all their friends in Boston–and just look at what the world was going through. I needed to create a soft landing.”

Leaving Boston has arguably paid off for Tom Brady, considering his pull within the Buccaneers organization. Bruce Arians was removed this offseason after issues with the organization, and the Patriots were never going to do the same with Bill Belichick. Brady will remain relevant for the NFL for as long as he wants, given the longevity that's possible in the broadcast booth.

LIVE POLL Q. How long does Tom Brady have left as an active NFL QB? 1-2 years 3-5 years 2 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht