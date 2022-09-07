Gisele Bundchen unwilling to patch up with Tom Brady after fierce fight led to Buccaneers QB's wife storming off to Costa Rica

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen hijacked the NFL off-season in its final days leading up to the 2022 regular-season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Brady and Bundchen have reportedly been fighting of late because the former decided to unretire from the NFL last March after announcing his retirement.

Brady has been extending the olive branch to his wife, who has not only had to put up with her husband's seemingly never-ending football career but also a pregnancy from Brady's ex-girlfriend in the first few months of their relationship.

Sources say Tom Brady is having a hard time dealing with Gisele fleeing the country, although he intends to be the best dad possible to their children and the son he had with Bridget Moynahan.

A source revealed the current situation to Page Six:

"Gisele isn't back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa. Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she's leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down."

Tom Brady sounds like someone who doesn't plan on playing in the NFL much longer

When a man loses his passion for the professional sport he plays, especially one involving 300-pound super-athletes rushing you with the intention of planting you on your back, retirement usually isn't far behind.

Tom Brady sounded like a man who didn't want to retire in February, given his immediate remorse, but this spat with Gisele seems to be crushing whatever passion for the game.

Here's Brady speaking on the Let's Go podcast, sounding like a man without a desire to play pro football for much longer:

"As you get older, life changes quite a bit. There's different responsibilities that take form in your life. There's different perspectives you gain. When I was 25, all I did was think about football. That was my life. It was eat, sleep, drink football. It was my profession. It was my career."

"Over time, other priorities develop because you change and evolve through life and you grow in different ways. You take on these different responsibilities of family and commitments so forth and you commit time and energy to those things."

We shall see if Brady will make the most of what is increasingly looking like his final season in 2022.

