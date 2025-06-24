“God he dresses like a clown”: NFL fans roast Joe Burrow’s fashion after being spotted with Olivia Ponton amid dating rumors

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become the talk of the town this offseason. However, it is not because of his preparations for the 2025 season.

On Monday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a snippet of Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton spotted together in New York. The quarterback was in NYC over the weekend for the Fanatics Fest.

"Wholesome" Bengals star QB Joe Burrow and model Olivia Ponton are reportedly officially dating after being spotted together at 3 AM in NYC. Ponton has been legally listed as an employee of Burrow for over a year. Congrats to the happy couple," Kleiman wrote in his tweet.

However, NFL fans trolled the Bengals quarterback for his fashion choice after the photo went viral.

"God he dresses like a clown lol," one fan commented.

"Burrow trying to bring back the 90's fad lol," another fan said.

"Damn that fit is an L," this fan wrote.

"Man somebody get my boy a stylist, joe this fit is so a**," another fan stated.

"What is he wearing haha," this fan said.

"Why does JB look like if Justin Bieber just came out of laproscopic surgery," one fan commented.

The rumor mill started churning about Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton last Christmas after she reported a burglary to the police at the quarterback's residence, and had identified herself as his employee.

Taylor Lewan calls out Joe Burrow after embarrassing pitching attempt at Fanatics Fest

At the Fanatics Fest, the Bengals quarterback tried his hand at pitching. However, Burrow seemingly embarrassed himself after the first few attempts went wide of the target.

Former NFL star Taylor Lewan shared Burrow's pitching video on social media and trolled him. This is because Lewan also had an embarrassing moment flubbing the ceremonial first pitch during an MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals.

"Thank you Joe Burrow, thank you."

Last season, the Bengals failed to qualify for the playoffs following a 9-8 campaign. However, the quarterback put up one of his best individual seasons, tallying 4,918 yards and 43 TD passes, and leading the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

