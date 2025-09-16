"God help the Dolphins": NFL fans react to Josh Allen’s new visor look at Bills practice after suffering nose injury vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned up at Tuesday’s practice wearing a tinted visor. This came after he injured his nose in Sunday’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

The change in gear drew reactions on X.

"God help the Dolphins," one fan wrote.

Depressed Buffalo Sports Fan @Tommy_Dangles72 @BuffaloBills @Gatorade God help the Dolphins😂

"Visor game strong today," a fan said.

More fans shared their reactions.

"I'm surprised all the QBs don't have those tinted visors so defenders can't read your eyes," one fan commented.

"The league is officially on notice," a fan tweeted.

"Josh doesn’t aura farm, the aura farms Josh," another fan said.

The injury happened in the first quarter when Allen kept the ball on a designed run and absorbed contact that left his nose bleeding. He signaled to the sideline and ran off while trainers moved in to stop the flow before he returned.

Allen noted that he intends to keep the visor on against the Dolphins on Thursday. The quarterback has occasionally worn one in past preseason matchups.

Mitch Trubisky stepped in during Josh Allen's brief exit

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen missed two snaps while staff attended to him on the sideline. Mitch Trubisky entered and delivered a 32-yard completion to Joshua Palmer before Ty Johnson added a short gain. Allen returned at the start of the second quarter with his nose packed.

Allen praised Trubisky for his readiness, telling ESPN after the game that it was a reflection of the veteran’s professionalism.

"It's tough because you should go down there to give Mitch a chance to kind of catch his bearings, to be able to come out there," Allen said.

"Obviously, gushing blood. I just wanted to try to get off the field and stop it, and for him to come off the bench like that and no warmup, no nothing, to be ready. I think that's a true embodiment of the character and the man that he is coming in there and making a play on third down for us. That was a huge drive. It was a huge play. So, shout-out Mitch."

Cornerback Tre’Davious White echoed that sentiment, highlighting that it underscored the team’s preparedness.

Allen went 14-for-25 for 148 yards and also ran for 59. He revealed after the game that the last time he bled that bad from the nose was during a high school basketball game. Allen added that while the injury lingered, he was breathing fine and would be available to face Miami.

