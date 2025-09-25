"God’s way of taking care of it": Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, jokes about Rams QB's vasectomy during Rams vs Eagles

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, doesn't miss a chance at showing off her chemistry with the quarterback. Kelly reflected back on her gameday experience cheering for Stafford during the Rams' week 3 game against the Eagles on Tuesday.

During one of the segments of the podcast, she was spotted pulling tMatthew's leg while talking about an uncomfortable physical hit during the game.

"I had a little bit of a deep breath moment when Matthew was slow to get up after a play," Kelly said. "He goes back in [to the game], thank goodness, and after the game, I’m like, ‘Hey, what was going on. Like, are you okay?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got my nuts crushed.’"

Kelly poked fun at his vasectomy and said:

"I looked at him and was like, ‘Well, you know what, that’s God’s way of taking care of your vasectomy since you haven’t done it in the last two years.’ So thank you, Jesus," Kelly added. "God has ways of stepping in when you don’t get your s*** done."

In last week's episode of her podcast, Matthew Stafford and Kelly talked about the reason behind many NFL athletes not wearing wedding rings during games.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, called out young daughter for behavioural problem

Kelly Stafford has taken parenting experience quite seriously but has faced major behavioural issues with one of her daughters.

On her The Morning After podcast from earlier this month, Kelly detailed the behavioural issues of her daughter. While she didn't mention which daughter has troubled her, she said:

“One of my daughters, I have been very, very much struggling with. She has become a little girl that I don’t recognize. Right now, I’m trying to be mild with it. I have tried sitting near your room. I’ve tried taking things away. I have tried just talking to you like a young woman that you are. Nothing is working. I’m exhausted."

Matthew Stafford's wife enjoyed a good time with her gal pal and Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, in the offseason. She sent a 'sad' message to Anna, expressing her emotions about missing her friend.

