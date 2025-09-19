Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals reason behind Rams QB not wearing wedding ring on NFL gameday

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is making headlines off the field when she opened up about why the Super Bowl champion is not always seen with a wedding ring. On September 18, during Kelly’s podcast ‘The Morning After,’ the 36-year-old said:“You’ve noticed that men have started to wear rubber rings during games. Why haven’t you? I’m kidding, I’m totally kidding. I’m putting you on the spot. I respect the fact that you don’t have to, because I’m one to talk. Sometimes my ring stays upstairs. We have kids. It’s a lot just keeping track of everything.” [19:25]Kelly also said that in all their years together, Matthew had only lost his wedding ring once, which later turned up in her purse. She called this “impressive” and credited him with tracking it.Kelly added that she had never lost jewelry, but Matthew quickly disagreed. The Rams quarterback reminded her about the three Cartier bracelets he once gifted her, which went missing while the couple lived in Detroit.Stafford’s wife replied that the engraved bracelets were lost after repair issues, while Matthew joked she didn’t care enough to keep them safe.Also read: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gushes over $84,000,000 QB's love for football after Rams' 33-19 win vs. TitansMatthew Stafford's wife Kelly rocks neon look to celebrate winning weekendKelly Stafford gave her 423,000 followers a sneak peek into her Tennessee weekend with an Instagram carousel post showing off her game-day fun. The post featured the Georgia Bulldogs’ thriller game and Matthew Stafford’s win with the Los Angeles Rams.“Highlighting the two W’s in Tennessee this weekend,” Rams QB wife wrote in the caption.Kelly and her friends were all stressed in matching jean shorts and custom neon Rams shirts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe celebration carried into Sunday, when Matthew led the Rams to a 33–19 win over the Titans. The veteran quarterback threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, moving Los Angeles to a strong 2–0 start in his 17th NFL season.Also read: Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, styles daughters in custom Rams outfits for Week 1 clash vs Texans [PICS]