Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gushes over $84,000,000 QB's love for football after Rams' 33-19 win vs. Titans

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has always been the strongest support pillar for the Rams quarterback throughout his NFL career. The podcaster loves attending Rams games and cheering for her husband, and recently marked her attendance at the week 2 clash against the Tennessee Titans. The Rams won the game by 33-19, turning their regular season record to 2-0.

Almost a day after the game, Kelly Stafford celebrated the Rams' win with an Instagram story, which also featured a wholesome message for the quarterback.

On Monday, Kelly shared a reel from Rams’ account on her story which included a clip of his celebratory gesture. Admiring Stafford's love for the sport, Kelly wrote in her caption:

"Watching you knowing you're still just enjoying the sport you have loved since way before I knew you..."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gushes over $84,000,000 QB's love for football (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

Kelly's reflection on Matthew Stafford's passion for football came after his $84,000,000 contract with the Rams earlier this year. While it has remained a sensitive topic for many fans, Kelly has been open about discussing it. In fact, in one of her Instagram stories in July, the podcaster revealed her personal reasons for why she has been supportive of the idea of Stafford's NFL retirement.

"Maybe people will actually start to call him by his real name?" Kelly said via her Instagram story. "Not throwing up every Sunday during the fall. Oh, and just spending more time with him while parenting these (not so) little ones."

Before marking her attendance at Rams vs Titans, Kelly Stafford took her kids to cheer for their father during the team's week 1 clash against the Houston Texans. The Rams won that game by 14-9. Kelly later posted her memories from the gameday on Instagram, featuring pictures of her daughters in customized Rams outfits.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly dropped 3-word message for Rams QB

Kelly doesn't miss any chance to show her affection for husband Matthew Stafford on social media. Earlier this month, Kelly shared an Instagram post from Rams on her story, which highlighted the countdown for the first regular-season game against the Texans. Gushing over the quarterback's looks in the picture, Kelly wrote:

"Goodness you're cute."

Shortly after complimenting Stafford, Kelly opened up about the struggles her daughters had to face due to the quarterback's trade rumors. Kelly claimed that her kids were bullied at school due to those speculations.

