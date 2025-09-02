Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares how Rams QB's trade rumors led to school bullying of their daughters

Before Matthew Stafford signed his $84 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams, there were major speculations around his NFL retirement. The trade rumors had a negative impact on his family, especially his young daughters.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, appeared on Allison Kuch's "Sunday Sports Club" podcast on the weekend. During one segment, she revealed that her daughters were bullied by their classmates over the quarterback's retirement rumors.

"There was speculation of [whether] Matthew is getting traded this past year," Kelly said (16:15). "[There were rumors] that ‘his wife was the problem,’ and that’s part of the reason. … The kids at school were picking on them, like, ‘You’re gonna have to move because your mom is an issue, like, she’s too loud and whatever.’"

When it comes to Matthew Stafford's retirement, Kelly has been totally supportive of the quarterback's decision. In fact, she recently revealed her personal reasons for supporting the idea of retirement in one of her Instagram stories.

"Maybe people will actually start to call him by his real name? Not throwing up every Sunday during the fall. Oh, and just spending more time with him while parenting these (not so) little ones," Kelly said.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly weighed in on her career plans following QB's retirement

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, is planning to pursue a new career in sports, following the quarterback's NFL retirement. During one of her "The Morning After" podcast episodes in June, Kelly shed light on those plans, saying:

“I coached my girls' soccer team, and that was a bust. Then I did basketball too. And I loved basketball. And I looked at Matthew, and I was like, ‘When you're done, I want to find a high school, and I want to be like the assistant coach of a girls' varsity team.’ Like that's what I would want to do.”

Kelly Stafford has often supported Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift through social media. Earlier this week, she opened up about her bond with the Kelces. In fact, when asked to choose between them and the Manning brothers, she went with the Kelces.

