Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly sheds light on close bond with Jason and Travis Kelce

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly's friendship with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce remains one of the less talked-about among fans. When the podcaster was asked to pick between the Kelce brothers and Cooper and Peyton Manning, she already had an answer ready.

On Sunday, Kelly made a guest appearance on the "Sunday Sports Club" podcast by Allison Kuch. Kelly was asked to pick from the two brothers' duo, and she went with Jason and Travis. Reflecting on her bond with the Kelce brothers, the "The Morning After" podcast host said:

“I’m going to go [the] Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, we actually go far back. My brother [Chad Hall] played with Jason in the Eagles, and so we got to know them a little bit. They’re great. I just know them a little more than I know the Manning brothers.”

Kelly's statement came almost a week after she came forward to support Taylor Swift's viral jab at the male audience of the "New Heights" podcast. In his debut episode with the podcast, the "Blank Space" singer fired friendly shots and said:

“You guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens ... it’s more of me,”

Kelly reshared an Instagram reel featuring a clip of Swift from that segment of the podcast on her story, which was attached with a four-word message that read:

"This has me lolling."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled hilarious ways daughters keep QB humbled

During an episode of "The Morning After" podcast last month, Kelly Stafford opened up about hilarious ways her daughters keep the Rams quarterback humbled. Kelly said:

“They don't care. That's their dad. They snap him out of any high or low. Honestly, like he comes in on a high. They are like, 'Hey, daddy, I pooped in the toilet.' He's like, 'Great. ' Did you flush?'"

Kelly has been particular about her parenting style. However, lately, the podcaster has been struggling with one of her daughters, whom she called out for major behavioural issues.

