Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals her sports-centric career plans after Rams QB's retirement

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has given "16 years of [her] life" to the quarterback's football career, something which she has publicly admitted. Following Matthew's retirement from the NFL, Kelly said she is looking forward to pursuing her new sports-centric career.

In an episode of her "The Morning After" podcast released on Monday, Stafford talked about her plans to become an "assistant coach" after her husband's retirement. Kelly admitted she enjoyed coaching her daughters' football and basketball teams. Expressing her desire to start a career as a high school coach of a "girls varsity team," Kelly said:

“I coached my girls' soccer team, and that was a bust. Then I did basketball too. And I loved basketball. And I looked at Matthew, and I was like, ‘When you're done, I want to find a high school, and I want to be like the assistant coach of a girls varsity team.’ Like that's what I would want to do.” [37:02]

Even though Kelly has expressed interest in coaching a high school varsity team, the podcaster has previously confessed to not enjoying watching NBA games. According to Kelly, she doesn’t "find it [NBA] to be regular basketball." Talking about their "funny" way of watching NBA games with the Rams quarterback, Kelly said:

"This is so funny, though, our Chef, Chris, who's a basketball player, and Matthew and I always watch these games. And I'll just be like, 'Travel. Travel. Carrying the ball. Travel."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly pinpointed key reasons for QB to choose retirement

In the months leading to Matthew Stafford signing a two-year, $84 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams in May, there was major speculation around his retirement. In fact, even his wife Kelly supported his potential decision to retire. During one of the episodes of her "The Morning After,", Kelly revealed the reasons that could influence Matthew's retirement decision.

"Family's a lot to him, and I do believe that there is part of him that is ready because of the fact that the girls are getting involved in things, and he does not want to miss out on that. And he's given his life to football,” Kelly said.

Even though Matthew Stafford is set to play two more seasons in the NFL, there's a significant chance he chooses retirement after that. Until then, the quarterback will be focused on helping his team win a second Super Bowl during his stint.

