Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares 'hot take' on not enjoying watching NBA games

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly loves watching football, however, the same cannot be said for basketball. Kelly Stafford has made it clear that she doesn't enjoy watching NBA games. In fact, she had a conversation about the same with her husband recently.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly shared her "hot take" on why the podcaster often faced a hard time watching NBA games. Talking about the same, she said:

"Honestly, NBA and this is a hot take, but I don't find it to be regular basketball. I feel like it's more one-on-one situations. This is so funny, though, our Chef, Chris, who's a basketball player, and Matthew and I always watch these games. And I'll just be like, 'Travel. Travel. Carrying the ball. Travel," Kelly said. [1:55]

Moving forward, Kelly explained how, despite Matthew Stafford explaining to her how the game really works, Kelly "just have a hard time watching" NBA games. Before talking about her uninterest in watching basketball games, Kelly made headlines for her viral take on the 100 men vs gorilla debate.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled a disastrous dinner date with daughters

The day before celebrating her 10th anniversary, Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, took their daughters to a dinner date. Initially, Kelly planned on going to Dave and Buster's. However, her idea was "immediately shot down," and the family ended up visiting a sushi restaurant.

However, the sushi date ended up being a disaster for the couple as their daughters didn't enjoy sushi much. Talking about their reaction to eating sushi for the first time, during an episode of "The Morning After" podcast last month, Kelly said:

"So we were like, 'You know, let's take the kids to sushi.' They've never been to sushi. Horrendous idea. Horrendous idea. I don't know why we did that. They hated it. I was like, 'Well, this is a disaster.'"

Talking about daughters, Kelly recently had a parenting moment when she disciplined them for commenting on the 'small' house of a friend. Two weeks before that, Kelly went viral for sharing an inspirational message for her daughters on how to handle fame.

