Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly disciplines daughters for commenting on a friend's 'small' house

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have been on a long-time mission to instill good deeds into their daughters: Tyler, Hunter, Chandler and Sawyer. However, the couple recently felt that their daughters might be spoiled, considering their unacceptable judgment towards one of their friends.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank" podcast, Kelly recalled an incident when she humbled her daughters. She explained how her daughters complained about the "small" house of one of their friends during a visit. Talking about how the couple “just stopped in” their steps, Kelly said:

“My kids have been on a couple playdates and this has come out of their mouth, two of them. Different playdates, two different kids. I was like, ‘How was the playdate, did you guys have fun?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, it was really fun. Their house is kinda small, though.’” [24:47]

Kelly went ahead, revealing how she humbled her daughters and explained to them the importance of not judging someone based on the size of their house. Talking about giving the right lesson to daughters, Kelly added:

“Matthew and I just stopped in our steps and sat them down and said, ‘First off, the size of the house does not matter at all. Literally. It’s who’s in the house. If you were in a mansion and you didn’t have your friend there, would you have had fun? No.’”

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly, recalled a disastrous dinner date with her daughters

Before celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, decided to take their daughters for a sushi date. In last week’s episode of her podcast, "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank," she revealed how her daughters absolutely “hated” the dinner date.

“So we were like 'You know let's take the kids to sushi. They've never been to sushi'. Horrendous idea. Horrendous idea. I don't know why we did that. They hated it. I was like 'Well this is a disaster,’” Kelly recalled.

Kelly recounted the dinner date incident soon after revealing her heartbreak over her daughter, Hunter, for dropping her off at school last week. Nevertheless, their daughters’ frequent tantrums nearly led Kelly to cancel their birthday party last month.

