Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals getting heartbroken by daughter Hunter

Parenting four daughters has been a one-of-a-kind experience for Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly. Less than a week after the couple had a great time celebrating their daughters, Chandler and Sawyer's birthday, Kelly was confronted by their 8-year-old.

In the latest episode of "The Morning After" podcast on Thursday, Kelly Stafford recalled a recent comment from her daughter, Hunter, which left the podcaster heartbroken. Kelly started her statement by revisiting her memory of dropping her daughters at school last Friday.

"It's a lot. I will tell you. I did not think this was going to happen for another four years. We are walking our kids to school. We're giving them kisses and goodbye. This is Friday and I'm like, 'Woo, it's Friday, have a good day girls,'" Kelly said. [6:59]

Kelly revealed how Hunter found her mother's enthusiasm "embarrassing" and the 8-year-old didn't shy away from making her feelings clear. Sharing Hunter's exact comment that left her heartbroken, Kelly said:

"You know, because that's just who I am. And Hunter turns to me and goes, 'Mom, please stop embarrassing me.' I was like, 'Oh my god.' And then you know me. I was like, 'Okay, Hunty, have a good day.' You know what broke my heart."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled daughter Tyler's violent behavior

Apart from Hunter, Kelly Stafford's daughter Tyler also broke the podcaster's heart recently with an act of violence. In an episode of her podcast last month, Kelly revealed that she received an email from Tyler's school. In the email, the school administration raised a complaint to Kelly about her daughter's violent behavior.

According to Kelly, she received the email from Tyler's school because she hit her classmate during one of the classes. Elaborating on the incident, Kelly said:

“They were coloring on the whiteboard. She'll color on top of people's coloring, so she did it to this little girl, and this little girl kindly asked her to stop. And Tyler did not, and the teacher got in between, was like, 'Alright, Tyler, time out. You're not allowed to do … whatever.'” [34:11]

Upon returning home, Kelly made sure to teach her daughter a lesson about the unacceptable mistake she made at school. The podcaster made her understand that violence was unacceptable behavior for them, and it was something that she had to work on.

"I understand she's the youngest, and she's got to, like, you know, be tough around here. But we have made it very clear that it is never okay to hit anyone," Kelly added.

Before talking about Hunter and Tyler, Kelly Stafford gave fans a glimpse into her parenting journey. During another podcast episode, Kelly revealed that she has been struggling to teach manners to her young daughters.

