Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly cherishes raising her twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler turned eight years old on Monday. Their birthday allowed Matthew and his wife Kelly to reflect on their parenthood journey, which she shared with her fans.

On Tuesday, Kelly Stafford made an Instagram post that featured her adorable memories with Chandler and Sawyer. It included pictures from their birthday party. In the caption, Kelly highlighted her daughters' sisterhood.

"We have eight year olds. Love watching each of them grow individually while holding tight to their bond. It’s truly so special," Kelly captioned.

In the first picture, Chandler and Sawyer rested on Matthew's lap and the last two snaps were from the sisters' art class.

While the couple had a great time celebrating their twins' birthday, they were close to calling it off. However, because they weren't getting a refund for the party hall, they changed their minds. Kelly talked about her decision in detail on Sunday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast.

“Last week, we were going to cancel their birthday party, which is tomorrow," Kelly said. "We told them, we're like, ‘Birthday party's off because we cannot honestly celebrate you guys right now just because of the way you're behaving. We love you, but I don't think you should have a celebration.’ That was really how we both felt, Matthew and I."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recorded Luke Bryan's performance for daughters

On Monday, Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly attended Luke Bryan’s concert and recorded their daughter's favorite song being performed by the country singer. Kelly later shared the clip on her Instagram story along with a brief caption.

"A video taken for our girls with their favorite Luke Bryan song.. 'knocking boots'.. they dance to it and knock their sparkly boots together.. hoping they always think that's what that song is about," Kelly wrote.

Before celebrating her kids' birthday, Kelly Stafford shared a glimpse into their Taylor Swift-inspired outfits for school.

