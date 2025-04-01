Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares daughters' Taylor Swift-inspired outfit for school

Just like Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly, the LA Rams quarterback’s daughters are also huge fans of Taylor Swift. Kelly has often posted Swiftie moments of Hunter, Sawyer, Chandler and Tyler on social media.

On Monday, Kelly Stafford shared a picture of her daughters wearing a blue denim jacket with Swift's stickers stitched on the back. They paired it with black leggings and similar-shaded boots.

Kelly Stafford shares daughters' Taylor Swift-inspired outfit for school (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)

The picture was followed by another Instagram story featuring a clip of Matthew and Kelly enjoying Luke Bryan's concert. In the caption, Kelly confessed to having recorded the video for her daughters, who are huge fans of the country singer.

"A video taken for our girls with their favorite Luke Bryan song.. 'knocking boots'.. they dance to it and knock their sparkly boots together.. hoping they always think that's what that song is about," Kelly wrote.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly confessed to cancelling daughters’ birthday

On Monday, Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly celebrated their twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler's birthday. However, the couple was close to calling off the celebration due to their daughters' bad behavior. On Sunday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly discussed it in detail.

"Last week, we were going to cancel their birthday party, which is tomorrow," Kelly said. " ... We're like, ‘Birthday party's off because we cannot honestly celebrate you guys right now just because of the way you're behaving. We love you, but I don't think you should have a celebration.’ That was really how we both felt, Matthew and I."

Kelly added how she was unable to get the deposit back for the party hall she booked, which influenced her not to cancel the event.

Before talking about canceling Sawyer and Chandler's birthday party, Kelly talked about Tyler's violent behavior in school. The podcaster shared how Tyler hit a little girl in her stomach and Kelly received an email from the school authorities.

