Despite Matthew Stafford agreeing to a two-year $84 million contract with the LA Rams in May, his retirement remains a topic of discussion among fans. Amid the buzz around it, the quarterback's wife, Kelly, recently revealed her personal benefit behind supporting his retirement idea.

Kelly Stafford had a Q&A session on her Instagram story on Friday, which attracted a lot of questions from fans. One asked Kelly: "Most excited for when Matthew retired???" and she replied with two dedicated stories.

"Maybe people will actually start to call him by his real name?" Kelly wrote.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares selfish reasons for supporting Rams QB's retirement idea (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

"Not throwing up every Sunday during the fall. Oh, and just spending more time with him while parenting these (not so) little ones," Kelly wrote in the next story.

In the first story, Kelly included a picture of herself cheering for Matthew from inside a VIP suite at SoFi Stadium. It was followed by a story featuring Kelly with her four daughters, showing off their customized Rams jackets with Matthew's face on them.

It wasn't the first time Kelly made a statement about Stafford's retirement. In a January episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly admitted to being in full support of the quarterback's retirement decision.

"So if he wants to be done, I'm going to fully support it," Kelly said. "I'm going to be excited about it. I'm going to be excited that there's a next chapter in our lives that we're going to begin."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reflected on prenup decision with Rams QB

Matthew Stafford signed a prenup with his wife, Kelly, long before they got married in 2015. Kelly didn't open up about her feelings on signing the agreement until earlier this month. During her podcast episode on July 7, she admitted to being "naive" about not signing it.

"I was very naive and was like, ‘I feel like we’re planning our divorce before getting married," Kelly said, via "The Morning After." "'I don’t really love the idea.' But then again, I had to look in the other direction and say, ‘Well, if we never get divorced, we’ll never need it anyway.' So why wouldn’t I?"

Kelly had a memorable time in the offseason with Matthew, and recapped her family's core memories via an Instagram post. Kelly also embraced her friendship with Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, and recently shared a "sad" message for her while recalling their fun tennis session together.

