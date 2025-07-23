  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Soon these seasons won't exist": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at retirement as Rams QB heads for training camp

"Soon these seasons won't exist": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at retirement as Rams QB heads for training camp

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 23, 2025 19:55 GMT
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at retirement as Rams QB heads for training camp (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

Even though the Los Angeles Rams ended retirement speculation around Matthew Stafford by signing him for two more years, fans still haven't completely stopped discussing it. Before the quarterback reported to the Rams training camp on Wednesday, his wife, Kelly Stafford, shared subtle hints about his retirement decision.

Ad

On Tuesday, Kelly posted an Instagram reel featuring photos and clips of her memories with Matthew and their daughters from the offseason. In the caption, the podcaster expressed gratitude for her memorable time with the quarterback and wrote:

“Am always grateful for an off-season with you, while always looking forward to another football season.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Moving forward in her message, Kelly wrote: “Soon these seasons won’t exist, so not taking any of it for granted.” This indirectly suggested that Matthew Stafford might have already decided on retirement, and therefore, Kelly has been making the most of his final years in the NFL.

While it isn’t yet clear if Matthew Stafford will retire after his 2-season, $84 million contract expires in 2027, his wife has already prepared herself for his retirement. In an episode of her “The Morning After” podcast from January 22, Kelly said she is “fully” supportive of Stafford’s retirement decision.

Ad
"When you take your team from one and four, to where they were,” Kelly said. “That is something to be extremely proud of. So if he wants to be done, I'm going to fully support it. I'm going to be excited about it.”

youtube-cover
Ad

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly revealed plans for exploring new career horizons after QB’s retirement

Kelly Stafford has already outlined her career plans after her husband, Matthew Stafford, retires from the NFL. During an episode of her “The Morning After” podcast last month, Kelly revealed her intention to try her hand at being a high school head coach for the girls' varsity team.

Ad
“I coached my girls' soccer team, and that was a bust,” Kelly said [37:02]. “Then I did basketball too. And I loved basketball. And I looked at Matthew, and I was like, ‘When you're done, I want to find a high school, and I want to be like the assistant coach of a girls' varsity team.’ Like that's what I would want to do.”
Ad

youtube-cover

Before Matthew Stafford arrived at the Rams training camp, the quarterback and his wife, Kelly, attended the 2025 ESPY Awards last week. Before her red carpet appearance at the awards show, Kelly shared a significant health concern.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications