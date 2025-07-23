"Soon these seasons won't exist": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at retirement as Rams QB heads for training camp

Even though the Los Angeles Rams ended retirement speculation around Matthew Stafford by signing him for two more years, fans still haven't completely stopped discussing it. Before the quarterback reported to the Rams training camp on Wednesday, his wife, Kelly Stafford, shared subtle hints about his retirement decision.On Tuesday, Kelly posted an Instagram reel featuring photos and clips of her memories with Matthew and their daughters from the offseason. In the caption, the podcaster expressed gratitude for her memorable time with the quarterback and wrote:“Am always grateful for an off-season with you, while always looking forward to another football season.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoving forward in her message, Kelly wrote: “Soon these seasons won’t exist, so not taking any of it for granted.” This indirectly suggested that Matthew Stafford might have already decided on retirement, and therefore, Kelly has been making the most of his final years in the NFL.While it isn’t yet clear if Matthew Stafford will retire after his 2-season, $84 million contract expires in 2027, his wife has already prepared herself for his retirement. In an episode of her “The Morning After” podcast from January 22, Kelly said she is “fully” supportive of Stafford’s retirement decision.&quot;When you take your team from one and four, to where they were,” Kelly said. “That is something to be extremely proud of. So if he wants to be done, I'm going to fully support it. I'm going to be excited about it.”Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly revealed plans for exploring new career horizons after QB’s retirementKelly Stafford has already outlined her career plans after her husband, Matthew Stafford, retires from the NFL. During an episode of her “The Morning After” podcast last month, Kelly revealed her intention to try her hand at being a high school head coach for the girls' varsity team.“I coached my girls' soccer team, and that was a bust,” Kelly said [37:02]. “Then I did basketball too. And I loved basketball. And I looked at Matthew, and I was like, ‘When you're done, I want to find a high school, and I want to be like the assistant coach of a girls' varsity team.’ Like that's what I would want to do.”Before Matthew Stafford arrived at the Rams training camp, the quarterback and his wife, Kelly, attended the 2025 ESPY Awards last week. Before her red carpet appearance at the awards show, Kelly shared a significant health concern.