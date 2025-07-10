"Going to get cut": NFL fans react to Russell Wilson's early practice with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Giants WRs ahead of training camp

Russell Wilson is gearing up for a new chapter in his NFL career this season. After spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants in March. Wilson joins a quarterback room that includes Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito and 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart on the depth chart.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a clip of Wilson's offseason practice with the team. In the video, we see the Super Bowl XLVIII champion sweat it out during various passing drills with the wide receivers.

"Scary: Russell Wilson putting in work with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Tyrone Tracy & Daniel Bellinger this offseason. The Giants are a team to watch out for," Kleiman wrote in the caption of the post.

Fans reacted to the quarterback's offseason training with the Giants in the comments.

"Russell Wilson going to get cut," one fan commented.

"Giants are going to be terrible," another fan said.

"This is like Ben Simmons hitting a 3 every summer," this fan wrote

"Wilson looks OK... not great... looks like he almost missed on a couple throws," another fan said.

"That O-line better be the greatest of all time! If they know what I know," this fan stated.

"Dude was off on like 3 of those throws," one fan commented.

Last season, the Giants finished with a disappointing 3-14 record, resulting in them parting ways with quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Drew Lock. Tommy DeVito was the only returning signal-caller for the team. Head coach Brian Daboll utilized the offseason to acquire Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Despite acquiring Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's draft, Wilson is projected to be the starter. The rookie might end up spending his debut campaign learning the game from the veteran.

NFL analyst expresses doubts over Russell Wilson's ability as Giants QB1

Last Friday, NFL analyst Kevin Clark made an appearance on ESPN's 'First Take.' He shared his perspective on the Super Bowl LVIII winner's upcoming campaign with the Giants and his projection as the starter.

Clark had his doubts about Russell Wilson's abilities as the team's QB1. He labelled the veteran quarterback as a 'bust' before explaining that Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are trying to play it safe to keep their jobs.

"This one (Russell Wilson) is going to be a bust with no qualifications," Clark said. "Okay, I'm not going to call him the 18th best quarterback or whatever. Uh, I struggle to see the vision here with the New York Giants. I think that they are in job preservation mode with the coach and GM.

"I think they're going to want to go Jaxson Dart as soon as possible in order to build a proof of concept... Russell Wilson is not good enough to win eight, nine, 10 games, the type of performance you need to save your job." (TS- 4:05)

The Giants begin their training camp later this month. They then kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Washington Commanders in September.

