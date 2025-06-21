Russell Wilson makes bold claim about Malik Nabers while representing Giants at 2025 Fanatics Fest

Russell Wilson didn’t just praise his new teammate at Fanatics Fest, he elevated him to the NFL’s pinnacle.

While onstage with Malik Nabers present at the Javits Center on Saturday, the veteran quarterback confidently declared:

"My locker is next to Malik Nabers, the best wide receiver in the league," Wilson said while talking to the audience.

Russell Wilson: "My locker is next to Malik Nabers, the best wide receiver in the league."

Wilson arrived in New York this offseason with a one-year deal and no guarantees of a career resurgence. But his chemistry with Nabers, a young phenom entering his second season, could redefine both of their narratives.

Nabers’ rookie campaign turned heads. He caught over 100 catches, more than 1,200 receiving yards and a Pro Bowl nod. But Russell Wilson’s claim places him above veterans like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill. These are receivers who’ve had multiple elite seasons.

Russell Wilson studied Malik Nabers' film before joining the Giants

NFL: New York Giants Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson’s admiration for Malik Nabers began long before they shared a locker room. In a May "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast interview, he explained that watching Nabers’ full-game film, not just highlights, influenced his decision to sign with New York.

"I just turned on the film and watched this guy Malik Nabers, man," Wilson said on the podcast, according to CBS Sports. "This dude is a superstar. I was watching the film before I tried to make a decision and trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are."

It wasn’t just production that impressed him, but effort. He praised Nabers' tough catches over the middle, yards after contact and explosive bursts off short throws.

Wilson has a reason to want a reliable partner. His previous season in Pittsburgh ended in frustration, with a six-win campaign and a five-game losing streak. In New York, he’ll compete alongside newly added quarterbacks Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart, but early signs point to him being the starter.

The Russell Wilson-Nabers moment came during a lively panel titled “New York vs. The World,” part of a three-day festival blending sports, celebrity and fan interaction. Alongside Wilson and Nabers were names from across sports and entertainment, including gymnast Suni Lee, comedian Tracy Morgan and former NBA stars Vince Carter and Allan Houston.

The Giants made their presence felt beyond the panel. Franchise legends like Eli Manning and Michael Strahan joined first-round draft picks Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart.

