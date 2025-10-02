"Gonna be another test for us": Stefon Diggs speaks out ahead of Sunday Night Football clash with former team Bills

Stefon Diggs will return to Highmark Stadium when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Sunday. The wide receiver played for the Bills for four years before moving to the Houston Texans last year and eventually to New England in March ahead of the 2025 season.The four-time Pro Bowler shared his verdict on the Bills ahead of the game against his former team in an interview with CLNS Media on Wednesday.&quot;That team has been good year in and year out,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;Great fan base, it's always played a key part. The coaching staff has always done a good job. They always had a sound defense and guys that make plays on offense. Things haven't changed, especially since I've left.&quot;I know that team well, so it's gonna be another test for us. Answering the bell is going to be key for us, but you know some measures, you know early on, just like an early edge for them. They had some good games these past couple games and putting it out strong, so it's going to be big for us.&quot;The Bills enter Week 5 as one of the only two unbeaten teams this season. The offense, led by Josh Allen, crushed some teams right from the first drive while breaking others' confidence by pulling off miraculous comebacks. On the other hand, Stefon Diggs and the Patriots lost the season opener to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Week 3 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.The Patriots' defense has allowed less than 14 points in three of the four games this season, and Buffalo has failed to score 30+ points in only one. It is poised to be an exciting battle as the Bills fight to keep their unbeaten streak alive and the Patriots aim to continue their push for the playoffs.Stefon Diggs says it will be &quot;emotional&quot; for him on his return to the Buffalo BillsStefon Diggs was picked at No. 146 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL draft. Despite recording two straight 1000+ receiving yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, the Vikings flipped him and a seventh-round pick for a 2020 first-round, fourth-round and sixth-round pick.Speaking to reporters in Foxborough on Wednesday, Diggs was asked about his return to Orchard Park for the first time since leaving the Bills.&quot;It’s going to be a little bit emotional,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;I try to keep the main thing the main thing, but it’s going to be my first time back there. It’s going to be a hell of an atmosphere. I was part of that for a long time. I played there before I got there, so I’m excited.&quot;Diggs exploded to excellence in his first season in Buffalo. He led the league with 127 receptions for 1,535 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Bills, earning his first Pro Bowl honor. He charted his career-best postseason stats with 20 receptions for 311 yards and two TDs.Stefon Diggs produced similar numbers in the next three seasons as well: 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 TDs in 2021; 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 TDs in 2022; and 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight TDs in 2023.The Bills made it to the postseason every year, and the wide receiver earned four consecutive Pro Bowl honors. He was traded to the Texans at the end of the 2023 season.