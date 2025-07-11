"Gonna cook with the MVP this season" - NFL fans react as Bills new WR Elijah Moore dices defense with elite footwork 12 days before training camp

Elijah Moore inked a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on April 30. The speedy wide receiver spent the last two seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, and he'll now join Josh Allen's receiving corps.

With just under two weeks left before training camp, Moore posted his electric footwork.

NFL fans noticed and gave the Ole Miss Rebels product his props:

One said:

"Gonna cook with the MVP this season."

Another said:

"Him and palmer about to light the league on fire this year with #17 spinning the ball"

One chipped in:

"my man you gotta stop posting these clips, you’re getting me way too hype for the season you’re about to have"

However, not all were impressed. One added:

"Bruh I been waiting on you to cook for 5 years already..."

Another added:

"U still s**k at football bruh"

One chimed in, saying:

"Was that man to man or zone coverage?"

Elijah Moore spent two seasons each with the New York Jets and the Browns to start his career. He's hardly missed a game since his rookie season with the Jets.

Furthermore, Moore has proven to be capable of amassing around 500 receiving yards per season in his NFL career. He'll look to continue that next season while catching passes from reigning MVP Josh Allen.

What's next for Elijah Moore and the Buffalo Bills?

Elijah Moore featured in all 17 games (13 starts) last season for the Browns. He amassed 61 catches, 538 receiving yards and one touchdown. He opted to test free agency following the season.

The Bills acted fast in the offseason and signed Moore to a one-year, $5 million deal. He'll join a wide receiver room, featuring Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and more.

Moore will fancy his chances of starting for the Bills in 2025. He could provide an extra outlet for Josh Allen in his quest to bring a Super Bowl to Buffalo in the upcoming campaign.

The Bills had just two wide receivers amass over 500 receiving yards in 2024 (Shakir and Coleman). Moore's addition should provide extra firepower in a stacked AFC. It'll be interesting to see how coach Sean McDermott uses the pass catcher in his rush-heavy offense.

