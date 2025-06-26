  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Gonna be a lot like Stroud's sophomore year": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels in new jersey heading into year 2

"Gonna be a lot like Stroud's sophomore year": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels in new jersey heading into year 2

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 26, 2025 17:15 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Jayden Daniels at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 (image credit: getty)

Jayden Daniels is all decked out and ready to go for his second season with the Washington Commanders. The NFL's X account uploaded the first look at the Commanders' new jersey featuring the quarterback.

Ad
"Year 2 on deck for QB1," the NFL tweeted on Thursday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It got mixed reactions from fans. While some were excited to see Daniels call the shots again next season, some said he will flop.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Gonna be a lot like strouds sophomore year," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Year 2 loading, Still can’t throw a pass without Mom checking who it’s to," another fan wrote.
"Sophomore slump loading," one fan commented.

Commanders fans are looking forward to see what Daniels would bring to the table next season.

"Let’s eat this season up! Year 2 finna be a movie," a fan said.
Ad
"He’s gonna have even better help on the other side of the ball this year too. Excited to see him ball out, along with some of the new defensive prospects the commanders have picked up," one fan tweeted.
I’ve been a fan since 1980 and what I witnessed last season was amazing. What I’m finally anticipating this season is even better," another fan wrote.
Ad

Former NFL star Terron Armstead has a lot of faith in Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels at No. 2 in 2024. The quarterback had a successful season, recording 3,568 yards and 25 touchdown passes. His efforts helped the Commanders reach the NFL championship game.

Former NFL star Terron Armstead was recently asked which sophomore quarterback he would trust to lead him to victory in the 2025 campaign. Without hesitation, Armstead named Daniels over Bo Nix and Caleb Williams.

Ad
"You just said it, Jayden Daniels," Armstead said on Tuesday, via the NFL Network. "It's easy. Sorry guys, I got to him first. He's so poised. He's just, he's in control. So those late game situations, he's never rattled. I was so impressed watching him against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.
"It's just the way he orchestrated and handled the pressure he noted coming against the number one seed in Detroit, and he was just unfazed. I want him with the ball in his hands late in the game."

Getting praise from a five-time Pro Bowler is a boost to the morale of the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. It'll be interesting to see how far Daniels takes the Commanders next season.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications