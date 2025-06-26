"Gonna be a lot like Stroud's sophomore year": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels in new jersey heading into year 2

Jayden Daniels is all decked out and ready to go for his second season with the Washington Commanders. The NFL's X account uploaded the first look at the Commanders' new jersey featuring the quarterback.

Ad

"Year 2 on deck for QB1," the NFL tweeted on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It got mixed reactions from fans. While some were excited to see Daniels call the shots again next season, some said he will flop.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Gonna be a lot like strouds sophomore year," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Year 2 loading, Still can’t throw a pass without Mom checking who it’s to," another fan wrote.

Commanders fans are looking forward to see what Daniels would bring to the table next season.

"Let’s eat this season up! Year 2 finna be a movie," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s gonna have even better help on the other side of the ball this year too. Excited to see him ball out, along with some of the new defensive prospects the commanders have picked up," one fan tweeted.

I’ve been a fan since 1980 and what I witnessed last season was amazing. What I’m finally anticipating this season is even better," another fan wrote.

Ad

Former NFL star Terron Armstead has a lot of faith in Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels at No. 2 in 2024. The quarterback had a successful season, recording 3,568 yards and 25 touchdown passes. His efforts helped the Commanders reach the NFL championship game.

Former NFL star Terron Armstead was recently asked which sophomore quarterback he would trust to lead him to victory in the 2025 campaign. Without hesitation, Armstead named Daniels over Bo Nix and Caleb Williams.

Ad

"You just said it, Jayden Daniels," Armstead said on Tuesday, via the NFL Network. "It's easy. Sorry guys, I got to him first. He's so poised. He's just, he's in control. So those late game situations, he's never rattled. I was so impressed watching him against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

"It's just the way he orchestrated and handled the pressure he noted coming against the number one seed in Detroit, and he was just unfazed. I want him with the ball in his hands late in the game."

Getting praise from a five-time Pro Bowler is a boost to the morale of the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. It'll be interesting to see how far Daniels takes the Commanders next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title