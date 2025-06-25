Terron Armstead trusts Commanders' $37,700,000 star over Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and other 2nd-year QBs in clutch moment

The Washington Commanders acquired quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second pick of the 2024 NFL draft. In his debut campaign, the 2023 Heisman winner led the team to the NFC championship game, where they unfortunately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Daniels served as QB1 throughout the season and recorded 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing. On Tuesday, former NFL star Terron Armstead was discussing quarterbacks entering their second year in the league. This conversation included Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Bo Nix.

Terron Armstead was asked which second-year quarterback he would trust with the ball during clutch moments on the field. The retired 5x Pro Bowler did not hesitate in naming Jayden Daniels as his pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You just said it, Jayden Daniels," Armstead said. "It's easy. Sorry guys, I got to him first... He's so poised... He's just, he's in control. So those late game situations, he's never rattled. I was so impressed watching him against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's just the way he orchestrated and handled the pressure he noted coming against the number one seed in Detroit, and he was just unfazed. I want him with the ball in his hands late in the game."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After being drafted by the Commanders, Jayden Daniels agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie deal worth $37,700,000. He was also honored as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his contributions on the field.

Commanders RB has faith in Jayden Daniels improving his game in 2025

Jayden Daniels exceeded expectations during his debut stint with the Washington Commanders. Veteran running back Austin Ekeler, who joined the team last year, has faith that the quarterback will drastically improve on his game and have an even better Year 2 with the team.

Ad

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, he noted the quarterback's performance during OTA and minicamp and talked about his growth as a player.

"He's starting to get more comfortable, which allows him to even play mentally faster and make better decisions," Ekeler said. "I think there's going to be even more growth this year, which is awesome because of where we're at with our team. We've got a lot of players back. Still have a lot of playmakers. Gotta get Terry (McLaurin) paid. And then, man, we're going to be able to look like a powerhouse out there."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Commanders begin their 2025 campaign with a game against the New York Giants in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title