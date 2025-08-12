"Good is enemy of great" - Emmanuel Acho calls out Jerry Jones for prioritizing glitz and glamour over Cowboys' Super Bowl

After Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, they clinched three Super Bowls in seven years. However, it has been a downward spiral since, as the Cowboys haven't made it to the NFC championship game.Over the past two decades, Dallas endured losing campaigns and disappointing late-season collapses. While Jones managed to make it a $10 billion+ sports franchise, the Vince Lombardi Trophy has eluded the team for nearly three decades.Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho took a dig at the Cowboys owner during Netflix premiere event of &quot;America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.&quot; The 10-episode docuseries will premiere on Aug.19.Acho was asked about how surprised he was that Dallas continues to struggle in the NFL.&quot;I'm not surprised,&quot; Acho said on Monday. &quot;I think the biggest thing, I've always said this with the Cowboys, good is the enemy of great, and they're always good. Always good. I think that's why they haven't been great, because they've been content being good.&quot;Acho highlighted another major concern for the franchise.&quot;I think that's the one thing,&quot; Acho said. &quot;And then the other thing, it costs to have this. And I think the cost of this: red carpet premieres, all the stars out is championships. I think that's the cost of it.The docuseries will give a closer insight into Jones' life and how he built the Cowboys into a multi-billion-dollar empire.Multiple Dallas legends, including Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, attended the event.Jerry Jones breaks silence on postseason strugglesThe Dallas Cowboys are the third most successful franchise in the NFL with five Super Bowl championships. However, the lack of success in the past two decades raised concerns about where the franchise is headed.Jerry Jones addressed the situation at the premiere event of his Netflix series. The Cowboys owner talked about his risk-taking as the team continues to struggle.&quot;I do always look and see if you are taking my risk, and there's a chance that when you really get accomplished in something, you may have shortened your risk tolerance,&quot; Jones said on Monday. &quot;And so if I may run a wonderful thing over the last few years, so I'm taking my risk.&quot;And so that's the big one. When I look at this, I look so much at the risk that were taken during these early years.&quot;Jones' decisions to select Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 and part ways with running back Herschel Walker have been huge talking points. While a few of his risky moves brought success to Dallas, many led to a major disappointment.