"Good luck in LA Kirk Cousins": NFL fans react as Falcons sign Ben DiNucci as backup QB

Kirk Cousins' situation with the Atlanta Falcons was not what he envisioned. The franchise signed the veteran quarterback to a four-year $180 million contract last year, and the stars aligned for him to lead the team's offense.

Ad

However, the Falcons flipped the script by benching him for Michael Penix Jr., whom they drafted at No. 8 in 2024, near the end of the regular season. Cousins was expected to leave as Penix is set to be the QB1 in 2025, but the four-time Pro Bowler remains with the team.

Atlanta further complicated things by signing former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans shared their reaction to the Falcons' latest signing.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Good luck in LA Kirk Cousins!" one fan wrote.

More joined in to take a dig at Cousins' situation.

"Kirk is packing his bags for LA right now," a fan said.

"Bye Bye Kirk Cousins," another fan said.

"Kirk Cousins' on the move?" one fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"Bo Nix to the bench!" a fan tweeted.

Ad

"Kirk cousins still hurt or something?" one fan commented.

Neither Cousins nor Penix played in the Atlanta's first two preseason games, as Emory Jones and Easton Stick split offensive snaps in both matchups. With another quarterback joining the roster, Cousins could be traded soon.

Which is the most likely landing spot for Kirk Cousins?

Kirk Cousins posted a 7-7 record in 2024 but struggled with a career-high 16 interceptions. It pushed Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris to hand the starting job to their rookie quarterback.

Ad

Cousins is now the Falcons' backup at a hefty $27.5 million per year, but is expected to get traded before the start of the season. The LA Rams are struggling with Matthew Stafford's back issues and could be Cousins' home soon.

Stafford has been sidelined for the entirety of the preseason with an aggravated disc in his back. His availability for the start of the season is up in the air. Reports suggested that LA might be willing to pay as much as $15 million for Cousins’ services.

Given Atlanta’s financial motivations, Cousins’ proven experience and the Rams' urgent quarterback need, they stand out as the most likely landing spot for Cousins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension