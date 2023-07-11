Tom Brady went on to win multiple Super Bowls following the disastrous Super Bowl LI implosion by Grady Jarrett's Atlanta Falcons. In seemingly every blowout since, when the score hits 28-3, at least one fan opens the door to another Brady-style comeback by posting an image of the infamous 28-3 score from the game.

Six years later, one of the stars from the losing side of the field made an appearance on Good Morning Football. The hosts asked Jarrett about how he felt about the meme six years later. Initially, he tried to give a political answer telling both sides of it, but ultimately broke down into a roar of laughter. Here's how he put it:

"It definitely bothers you, but they got to come up with something. It's getting old, man."

He went on to explain that his story in the league is not yet fully written and that he still has a shot to avenge the loss before all is said and done. As has been said by various stars over the years, one has to have the setback to have the comeback. Of course, since Tom Brady's victory in Super Bowl LI, essentially every part of the Falcons roster has been dismantled and shipped away.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl comeback victims: where are they now?

Matt Ryan at Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan is now retired after a disastrous season with the Indianapolis Colts. Kyle Shanahan went on to lead the San Francisco 49ers to their own comeback loss in the Super Bowl. Dan Quinn is now a defensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys. Julio Jones, after a brief run with Brady in Tampa Bay, now sits in purgatory following a season in which he earned less than 300 yards.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are in the throes of a rebuild. Sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder went 2-2 in his rookie season, helping the team wrap the year on the second of two winning streaks that took place.

Grady Jarrett's age sets race against time to avenge Super Bowl LI

Grady Jarrett at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

Entering his age 30 season, Jarrett's time in the NFL is now a seemingly finite resource. With time in shorter supply every season, most assume the pressure to get his team back to the Promised Land is only increasing. Will Jarrett find a way to avenge his loss to Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI?

If he does, will the pass rusher be able to do it with the Falcons or will it come from a last-ditch effort with another organization?

