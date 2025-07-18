“Great catch bad throw”: NFL fans react to Justin Herbert's viral long throw at Chargers training camp 

During the 2020 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers acquired Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick. In five seasons, the quarterback has played in 79 games for the team while recording 21,093 yards and 137 passing TDs.
Last season was his first stint under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, where they managed to qualify for the playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.
As Herbert gears up for year two under Jim Harbaugh, the quarterback went viral on social media for his performance in the team's ongoing training camp. On Thursday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a clip of the Pro Bowler participating in passing drills with the team.
Herbert was seen showing off his arm strength and accuracy in the video. He lobbed a deep pass down the field, which was caught by wide receiver Jalen Reagor.
Fans were quick to share their reactions to Herbert's deep pass during training camp:
"Almost overthrew him. Great catch bad throw," one fan commented.
"Herbert is scary with the long ball," another fan said.
"Herbert redemption tour starts today!" a fan wrote.
"Idc what that man do in practice I do not trust him in real games," another fan said.
"What a dot," one fan added.
"People say this all the time about all kinds of team in the offseason and it ends up not true can we just wait till the season starts to say this type of stuff," another fan commented.
Kay Adams has high expectations for Justin Herbert in 2025
On Tuesday, Kay Adams shared her thoughts on the Chargers quarterback ahead of the 2025 season. She expressed her confidence in Herbert's talent and believes that he will silence critics with a successful performance on the field.
"I'm really excited for the LA Chargers," Adam said on the "Up And Adams" show. "Are they flying under the radar a little bit because of how rough that playoff loss was... I believe in Justin Herbert. I've always been a believer... I'm curious, what is the question? Is it a lazy nerve? We're talking about former players and an analyst, people who've played with him, even for a stretch of time.
"What is the indictment on Justin and it clutches, just does come up. I hate it. I don't want it to be a thing... These narratives are a thing until they aren't. He's got the most complete team around him that he's ever had, and he's got to put up big wins, and he's got to shut people up," she added.
In order to compete in the Super Bowl, the Chargers must overthrow the Kansas City Chiefs to be crowned as champions of the AFC division.
