Nick Wright rips Justin Herbert in a scathing rant after Chargers QB ranks higher than Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the most talented players in the National Football League. However, the star QB has come under increased scrutiny over the past few days after he was ranked above Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts in a survey of the top ten QB's in football by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.

Ad

The ranking in question had Herbert as the No. 7 best QB in the NFL while Hurts was ranked the No. 9 best QB in the league.

NFL analyst Nick Wright clearly does not think that this should be the case, as the commentator made clear that Herbert has never truly led the NFL in any major statistical category since entering the league. The comments were made on 'First Things First' on July 14.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He [Justin Herbert] has played 81 NFL games at this point, 81 and he's never led the league in anything, anything except for last year, he led the league in interception percentage. Unless, of course, you include the playoff game, in which case, he fell right to the middle of the pack when he threw more picks in the playoff game than he did in the regular season..."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Wright then continued by highlighting how Herbert is not a big game player so far in his career.

"When you have played in two playoff games and one de facto playoff game, and these are your numbers compared to your regular season, I have a fair question over whether or not you're not a big game guy." Wright said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is the Justin Herbert criticism fair?

No quarterback in NFL history has had more passing yards through their first five seasons in the league than Justin Herbert. In his first five years in the NFL, Herbert has 21,093 passing yards, with the next highest total being legendary QB Peyton Manning at 20,618. Furthermore, in an almost identical number of games after coming into the league at the same time, Herbert does have more total yards and more total touchdowns than Hurts does in his career.

Ad

However, on the other side of the debate, Herbert has drastically struggled when his team needs him the most while Hurts has consistently risen to the occasion and performed exceptional in the big game. Through three playoff/win-and-in games in his career, Herbert has a record of 0-3, a completion percentage of only 52.5%, and a touchdown-interception value of 5-5.

Herbert is unquestionably one of the most talented QB's in the NFL. Although there is a case to be made for Herbert's position on the ranking, his stats in the playoffs also do show that he has struggled when it matters most so far in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More