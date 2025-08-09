  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New York Giants
  • "Great throw to start the preseason": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's debut during Giants vs Bills

"Great throw to start the preseason": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's debut during Giants vs Bills

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 09, 2025 18:19 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, fans expressed excitement after getting their first live-game look at New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Ad

Dart, taken 25th in April’s draft, stepped onto the field midway through the first quarter in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

His entrance came after the starting offense, led by veteran Russell Wilson, wrapped up its opening drive.

The rookie’s first pass at the 6:14 mark of the first quarter during New York's second possession was a short completion.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The NFL’s X account shared the clip, and fans wasted no time weighing in.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"Great throw to start the preseason! Wonder how the Giants will be this year," wrote one user.
Ad
"Looking good so far," wrote another.
"Promising start," added another.

More reactions poured in.

"Giants fans eager to see his development," wrote one user.
"I think he got mad Potential," wrote another.
"Not that great," added another.

Jaxson Dart took snaps behind a second-unit offensive line featuring Joshua Ezeudu, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann, Jake Kubas and Marcus Mbow. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, still on the physically unable to perform list, did not suit up.

Ad

The moment held personal weight for Dart, not just because it came in the stadium where reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has built his career but because Allen himself had offered advice earlier this offseason.

The two connected shortly after the draft, with Allen stressing the importance of leadership and earning the trust of teammates.

"He talked a lot about leadership," Dart said, according to Giants.com. "That was kind of like his main thing and then trying to be the best teammate for the guys around you because as a quarterback, you have to raise the standards of everybody."
Ad

Coaching staff confident in Jaxson Dart's development timeline

NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Inside the Giants’ building, coaches say Jaxson Dart has been progressing as expected. Assistant head coach Mike Kafka, who oversees the offense, said the rookie has handled everything from blitz recognition to two-minute drills with composure.

Ad
"I'd say Jaxson is right on schedule from what we'd expect in terms of just understanding the offense, continuing to grow and learn every day," Kafka said, according to Giants.com.

Dart said he’s spent “long nights” digesting head coach Brian Daboll’s complex offense. Saturday’s game marked the first real-time test of that preparation.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications