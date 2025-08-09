"Great throw to start the preseason": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's debut during Giants vs Bills

On Saturday, fans expressed excitement after getting their first live-game look at New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.Dart, taken 25th in April’s draft, stepped onto the field midway through the first quarter in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.His entrance came after the starting offense, led by veteran Russell Wilson, wrapped up its opening drive.The rookie’s first pass at the 6:14 mark of the first quarter during New York's second possession was a short completion.The NFL’s X account shared the clip, and fans wasted no time weighing in.&quot;Great throw to start the preseason! Wonder how the Giants will be this year,&quot; wrote one user.Nick @Nickisachamp96LINKGreat throw to start the preseason! Wonder how the Giants will be this year. 🤔&quot;Looking good so far,&quot; wrote another.&quot;Promising start,&quot; added another.More reactions poured in.&quot;Giants fans eager to see his development,&quot; wrote one user.&quot;I think he got mad Potential,&quot; wrote another.&quot;Not that great,&quot; added another.Jaxson Dart took snaps behind a second-unit offensive line featuring Joshua Ezeudu, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann, Jake Kubas and Marcus Mbow. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, still on the physically unable to perform list, did not suit up.The moment held personal weight for Dart, not just because it came in the stadium where reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has built his career but because Allen himself had offered advice earlier this offseason.The two connected shortly after the draft, with Allen stressing the importance of leadership and earning the trust of teammates.&quot;He talked a lot about leadership,&quot; Dart said, according to Giants.com. &quot;That was kind of like his main thing and then trying to be the best teammate for the guys around you because as a quarterback, you have to raise the standards of everybody.&quot;Coaching staff confident in Jaxson Dart's development timelineNFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: ImagnInside the Giants’ building, coaches say Jaxson Dart has been progressing as expected. Assistant head coach Mike Kafka, who oversees the offense, said the rookie has handled everything from blitz recognition to two-minute drills with composure.&quot;I'd say Jaxson is right on schedule from what we'd expect in terms of just understanding the offense, continuing to grow and learn every day,&quot; Kafka said, according to Giants.com.Dart said he’s spent “long nights” digesting head coach Brian Daboll’s complex offense. Saturday’s game marked the first real-time test of that preparation.