“Greek God” Jalen Milroe could end up like Jalen Hurts, former Buccaneers QB claims

Jalen Milroe and Jalen Hurts have yet to face each other on the gridiron. Milroe's first year (2021) in college came two years after Hurts' final year (2019). However, depending on how things work out, the two quarterbacks could face off at some point in the NFL.

They might even face in the playoffs or the Super Bowl, based on NFL analyst Chris Simms' logic. Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and current NFL analyst Chris Simms hyped up Jalen Milroe, pointing out his speed and his arm (1:27):

"He ran 4.37 [40-yard dash] yesterday. He's a freak show. He's built like a Greek God. His arm, when he is on, it's definitely one of the best arms in the draft. He's the only one that can rival Cam Ward with pure power in his arm in that discussion.

"It's going to be a little work, though. It's almost like a Jalen Hurts-type career arc. I think you're going to see maybe he gets drafted late in the second which would probably be even too high for what he's shown on film. But the potential is so damn good people could take a chance there."

In other words, Milroe could sit on the back burner for 2025 and see the spotlight sometime in 2026 before rising through the ranks to be a league-defining national story by 2030. At least, that was essentially the series of events of Jalen Hurts' career thus far.

Comparing Jalen Milroe and Jalen Hurts' college production

Jalen Milroe at Alabama v Oklahoma - Source: Getty

Jalen Milroe is waiting for a chance to show how he can be just as good as Jalen Hurts. However, Milroe and Hurts both have a full career in college to dive into and it appears to be largely one-sided.

When it comes to throwing, Jalen Hurts' numbers with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners are better than Milroe's. Milroe threw for 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in college. His best season saw him throw for 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts threw for 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. His best season saw him throw for 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In terms of rushing, Milroe also comes up short, earning 1,577 yards to Hurts' 3,274 yards. However, the two did tie in their career record for rushing touchdowns in a season at 20.

There are some things to be excited about with Jalen Milroe, but he still has some work to do to be able to stand toe to toe with Hurts in most capacities.

